Vikings WR Makes Exciting Promise Ahead of Packers Showdown

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison seemed excited when talking about the team’s potential offensive game plan in Sunday’s season-opener against the Green Bay Packers. Addison spoke with the media on Friday afternoon.

Addison is coming off a 2025 season that saw him record 42 receptions for 610 yards and three touchdowns. He was able to provide a solid complementary role as he played opposite Justin Jefferson. Now, he will look to reprise that role in a new-look Vikings offense that features quarterback Kyler Murray under center.

In the meantime, he indicated that there could be some surprises on Sunday, in what should be a highly contested game.

“Yeah, it’s always important just a familiar team, a team that we always face. So I’m just ready, man. I’m ready to hold team ready. We excited and we just trying to go 1 and 0.

We probably got a few tricks up our sleeve, but we’re going to stick to the game plan, come together as a team, play hard, and come out of here successful. It’s the first one at home. We’ve got to protect the Bank.”

Vikings Wideout Has Had Success Against Packers

Addison has had tremendous success against the Packers in his career. He has accumulated 20 receptions for 259 yards and four total touchdowns. This includes three receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The Pittsburgh product has played in six games over the course of his career, averaging 13 yards per catch against his rivals.

His best game against the Packers came on October 29, 2023. In that contest, he caught seven receptions on eight targets for 82 yards and a touchdown. The playmaker also had two rushing yards during the game. Most recently, Addison suited up with the Vikings on January 4. He had one reception on three targets for eight yards. It’s safe to say that the playmaker knows the Packers very well.

One has to wonder what Addison means by surprises for the Vikings offensively. It would not be unreasonable to think that some of the unique plays that the Vikings may have in store involve Addison. Either way, the Vikings will need all hands on deck for this matchup. Rivalry games against the Packers are always exciting.

Vikings Rivalry With Packers Remains Entertaining

The Packers lead the all-time series by a 67-61-3 margin. In a series affectionately known as the “Border Battle”, these two teams have played each other since 1961. The Packers won the first meeting between the two teams by a 33-7 margin in October 1961. With that being said, the Vikings have the longest win streak in the series. They won all seven games between 1975 and 1978.

This rivalry has included two playoff matches. The Vikings won by a 31-17 margin in the 2004 NFC Wild Card game. The Packers were able to claim a 24-10 victory in the 2012 NFC Wild Card game. Whether it’s a regular-season game or playoff contest, these two teams never disappoint.

It will be interesting to see what these teams have up their sleeves for Sunday. It should be a fun contest