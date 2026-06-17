Vikings Sign Pair of Former New England Linemen

The Minnesota Vikings have made a pair of alterations to their active roster.

Both of them have come in the trenches; one for the defensive line and the other on the offensive line.

And the corresponding moves have similarly seen one of each line be waived by the organization, as reported by The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

“The Vikings made a few roster moves —”, Lewis reported on Tuesday afternoon.

“— Waived T Caleb Etienne

— Waived DT Monkell Goodwine

— Signed TE Marshall Lang

— Signed DL Jahvaree Ritzie

Lang was a UDFA with the Seahawks (Teasley crossover) in 2025. Ritzie was a UDFA with the Patriots in 2025.”

Who are Marshall Lang and Jahvaree Ritzie?

Both Marshall Lang and Jahvaree Ritzie are New England Patriots practice squad alum, with the former having also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks – which as Lewis notes makes sense given the team’s connection with new general manager Nolan Teasley.

This would not be the first time that Teasely has bought in players from his time with the Seahawks since arriving in Minnesota.

The former Seattle assistant general manager signed wide receivers Michael Briscoe and Trayvon Rudolph back on June 4, both of whom were signed by the Seahawks after the 2026 NFL Draft, yet the pair were cut by the reigning Super Bowl champions prior to the start of June OTAs before coming to the Vikings.