J.J. McCarthy is on track to be the Minnesota Vikings’ starting quarterback this coming season, and running back Jordan Mason projects as a key part of the team’s plan to get the most out of the second-year QB.

The Vikings acquired Mason in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2025 offseason. The move helped clear space for Brock Purdy’s five-year, $265 million contract extension.

The move makes Purdy the highest-paid player in 49ers history.

“He was destined for it [100 emoji],” Mason posted to his Instagram stories on May 16. “Go be great Purdy.”

Mason and Purdy were rookies on the 49ers together in 2022. Purdy was the final selection of the draft, aka Mr. Irrelevant, while Mason signed with the 49ers after going unselected during the cycle.

Mason had a career year in 2024, starting six games in place of Christian McCaffrey next to Purdy in the 49ers’ backfield and rushing for 789 yards and 3 touchdowns on 153 carries.

Mason signed a two-year, $10.5 million extension with the Vikings after the trade.

Jordan Mason Headed for Familiar Role With Vikings

Adding Mason was one part of an approach that suggests the Vikings will look to support McCarthy with a strong ground attack. The other was re-signing Aaron Jones to a two-year, $20 million pact.

Jones had a career year in 2024, too, rushing for 1,1,38 yards on 255 yards with 5 TDs.

However, Jones will turn 31 in December and has a history of injuries, though he did play in all 17 regular-season games for the Vikings in 2024.

The Vikings ranked 14th in rushing attempts, 19th in rushing yards, and 22nd in scores on the ground last season despite Jones’ strong campaign. All of those numbers should increase as Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell recommits to the ground attack to protect his young QB.

Leaving Mason in his role as a high-usage RB2 could also prove wise for the Vikings.

His 378 snaps in 2024 were a career high, per Pro Football Reference. He did post a 104-544-2 line as a starter, notching a 5.2-yards-per-carry average.

Heavier Emphasis on Run Game Bodes Well for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

Jones is quarterback-friendly, providing a safety blanket as a prolific pass-catcher out of the backfield. Mason is less adept than his new Vikings teammate. The former is still capable of catching passes at, near, or behind the line of scrimmage and making something happen.

O’Connell leaning into the ground attack would suit McCarthy well.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2024 draft, McCarthy won a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines in his final collegiate season in a run-heavy offense.

There were questions about McCarthy’s ceiling as a passer because of that, but it also prepared him for offenses in the NFL. Finding that blend that settles McCarthy down while also keeping the Vikings explosive is O’Connell’s great task for 2025.

The Vikings passed on many opportunities to add a more proven veteran quarterback.

The Vikings need Mason and Jones to shoulder the load. Veteran journeyman Brett Rypien and offseason trade acquisition Sam Howell are the only other quarterbacks on the Vikings’ roster.