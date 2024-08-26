Vikings Part Ways With Young QB in 1st Wave of Roster Cuts

The first wave of Minnesota Vikings training camp cuts was highlighted by the waiver of quarterback Matt Corral and running back Mohamed Ibrahim.

On Monday, August 26, the Vikings made 14 roster cuts ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on August 27. They trimmed their training camp roster from 91 players to 77 with Monday’s announcement.

Corral, 25, was a late addition to training camp as a replacement for J.J. McCarthy, who underwent season-ending meniscus surgery after the first preseason game of the season.

A 2022 third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers, Corral spent his rookie year on injured reserve and was released the day after he made the initial 53-man roster in 2023. The New England Patriots stashed Corral on their practice squad last season before he joined the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions as a backup quarterback.

Corral relieved Jaren Hall in the third quarter of the Vikings’ final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles and completed 4 of 6 pass attempts for 13 yards in a limited game manager role.

Here are all 14 roster cuts made on Monday morning:

DeWayne McBride, RB

Matt Corral, QB

Sammis Reyes, TE

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB

Jaylin Williams, CB

Neal Johnson, TE

Justin Hall, WR

Owen Porter, OLB

Chuck Filiaga, OL

Doug Nester, OL

Matt Cindric, OL

Spencer Rolland, OL

Tyler Manoa, DL

A.J. Green III, CB

Mohamed Ibrahim Gets Chance at NFL Dream With Vikings

The University of Minnesota’s all-time leading rusher, Ibrahim has spent the year recovering from a leg injury but signed with the Vikings four days ago with the chance to play in the team’s final preseason game. Ibrahim took four carries for 16 yards in his debut in purple and gold.

He showed he’s healthy and is a candidate to make a practice squad after six years with the Golden Gophers.

The Vikings rested Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler and C.J. Ham in the final preseason game, allowing Myles Gaskin to take lead back duties. He tallied 61 yards on 13 carries as the game’s leading rusher.

Meanwhile, DeWayne McBride gained 34 yards on 11 carries before he was waived on Monday. A 2023 seventh-round pick, McBride spent last season on the practice squad and could be a candidate this offseason if he clears waivers.

Vikings’ Biggest QB Roster Cut Question Was Not Matt Corral

Considering Corral’s late arrival at Vikings training camp, he was never a candidate to make the 53-man roster.

The bigger question remains in what the team will do with second-year quarterback Hall.

A 2023 fifth-round pick, Hall flashed tremendous growth from his rookie season in the Vikings’ final two preseason games. He completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 276 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Hall exited the Eagles game with a leg injury that could impact what move the Vikings will make with the BYU product. They could risk waiving him and hope to re-sign him to the practice squad.

Another option would be placing him on injured reserve on cutdown day, which would allow the Vikings to reactivate him during the season under a new league rule.