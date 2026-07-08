Vikings Expected to Cut QB Amid Kyler Murray, JJ McCarthy Battle

The Minnesota Vikings have two significant decisions to make at the quarterback position: who will be the team’s starter between Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy, and who the coaching staff will cut between Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer.
The first decision is going to play out across training camp, and likely through multiple preseason games as well, as Murray acclimates to the offense and McCarthy tries to prove he has improved enough year-over-year to keep the QB1 job after just 10 starts across his first two seasons.
Both Wentz and Brosmer saw action last year due to McCarthy’s various injuries, with Wentz starting five games (2-3) before a shoulder injury knocked him out for the season, and Brosmer appearing in seven contests and starting two of them (1-1).
Warren Ludford of the Daily Norseman predicted on Sunday, July 5 that the Vikings will ultimately land on Brosmer as QB4 and give him the axe come final cut down day at the end of August.
However, the 2025 undrafted rookie free agent could land on the practice squad if Minnesota chooses Wentz as the third-string signal-caller and includes a third QB on the initial 53-man roster.
“The addition of Kyler Murray means Brosmer will likely be pushed to the practice squad,” Ludford wrote. “Brosmer was awful in his starts last season after a promising preseason. But as a young quarterback, he is likely to improve with reps and as he gets more accustomed to the NFL and the scheme.”
Carson Wentz Likely to Earn QB3 Spot Over Max Brosmer Based on Contract, Last Year’s Performance
Wentz is the likely favorite for the QB3 role after the Vikings chose to re-sign him for the 2026 campaign on a $3 million contract, of which nearly $2.65 million is fully guaranteed.
Beyond that, Wentz was serviceable in relief of McCarthy last season, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.
Meanwhile, Brosmer threw for 328 yards and four INTs while completing 66.2 percent of his attempts but failing to find the end zone.
Kyler Murray Favorite to Win Starting Role, but JJ McCarthy Keeping Pressure on Veteran QB
As for the duel between Murray and McCarthy, the prevailing opinion around the NFL is that Murray will ultimately win the starting job, at least for Week 1.
“This one’s interesting because Kevin O’Connell, the head coach, is really making this 50-50 between Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on “SportsCenter” in late June. “That was the case in the spring [and] early in training camp — let these two battle it out. Now, most people around the league I’ve spoken to believe that Kyler Murray will eventually win this job.”
However, McCarthy has also apparently made significant strides in some of the problem areas Minnesota identified for him last season.
“JJ McCarthy has made improvements, especially with his speeds, throwing the ball at different angles and platforms,” Fowler continued. “They have been happy with that.”
Vikings Expected to Cut QB Amid Kyler Murray, JJ McCarthy Battle