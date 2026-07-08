Vikings Expected to Cut QB Amid Kyler Murray, JJ McCarthy Battle

The Minnesota Vikings have two significant decisions to make at the quarterback position: who will be the team’s starter between Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy, and who the coaching staff will cut between Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer.

The first decision is going to play out across training camp, and likely through multiple preseason games as well, as Murray acclimates to the offense and McCarthy tries to prove he has improved enough year-over-year to keep the QB1 job after just 10 starts across his first two seasons.

Both Wentz and Brosmer saw action last year due to McCarthy’s various injuries, with Wentz starting five games (2-3) before a shoulder injury knocked him out for the season, and Brosmer appearing in seven contests and starting two of them (1-1).

Warren Ludford of the Daily Norseman predicted on Sunday, July 5 that the Vikings will ultimately land on Brosmer as QB4 and give him the axe come final cut down day at the end of August.

However, the 2025 undrafted rookie free agent could land on the practice squad if Minnesota chooses Wentz as the third-string signal-caller and includes a third QB on the initial 53-man roster.