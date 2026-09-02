Vikings Reunite With Homegrown QB, Invite JJ McCarthy Trade Questions

The Minnesota Vikings zoomed through cutdown day with four quarterbacks on the roster, waived Max Brosmer the following day and brought the University of Minnesota product back to the practice squad on Wednesday.

And the result of all that: confusion about just where JJ McCarthy stands in the franchise’s plans under center.

Minnesota announced four practice squad signings on September 2, with Brosmer among them.

“The Vikings on Wednesday signed two veterans, OLB Kyle Van Noy and RB DeeJay Dallas to their practice squad and brought back second-year QB Max Brosmer and rookie WR Dillon Bell,” Rob Kleifield of Vikings.com wrote.

Minnesota’s decision to bring Brosmer back into the fold wasn’t particularly surprising, as the choice to keep him through the weekend and then part ways on Monday pointed to the Vikings’ intentions to reunite with the second-year signal-caller, per an explanation from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

More intriguing is what all of this means for McCarthy, who was the subject of a telling press conference featuring new Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley on Wednesday.

Vikings GM Says Plan for JJ McCarthy to Remain on Roster for Regular Season

Teasley told media members that he expects McCarthy to be on the roster Week 1, adding that the third-year quarterback has practiced in full the past two days after suffering an ankle injury several days prior that sidelined him for the preseason finale.

“Vikings GM Nolan Teasley said QB JJ McCarthy has practiced fully the last two days,” Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported via X on September 2. “When asked if he expects him to be on the roster in 2026, Teasley said: ‘I do.’”

However, Teasley did not elaborate as to whether McCarthy would be the QB2 backing up Kyler Murray or the QB3 behind both Murray and Carson Wentz — assuming McCarthy is both healthy and on the roster for the season opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 13.

“I wouldn’t really necessarily comment on depth immediately,” Teasley continued. “But yeah, I’m pleased that he is part of our present version of the Minnesota Vikings and excited about his future.”

JJ McCarthy Trade Rumors Continue to Swirl

Despite Teasley’s comments, there is reason to question if McCarthy may end up on the trade block before the November 10 deadline, if not even earlier.

“Especially given the fact there’s still four QBs on this roster, I don’t know that we’ve heard the last on this QB depth chart,” Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune said Monday. “I’d be very surprised if it looked this way by Week 1.”

Jason LaCanfora of Casino.org also reported Tuesday that several league executives expect Minnesota will move on from McCarthy sooner than later.

“Executives around the NFL have informed me for weeks that former first-round pick JJ McCarthy is unlikely to remain with the Vikings long-term,” LaCanfora wrote. “Despite McCarthy’s current trade value being considered low as he deals with an ankle injury, a move away from Minnesota could still come ahead of Week 1.”