Vikings Expected to Reverse Puzzling QB Decision, Spark JJ McCarthy Trade Questions

The Minnesota Vikings took an interesting tact by holding onto second-year signal-caller Max Brosmer through the initial 53-man roster cuts, then waiving him the following day.

At first it seemed the team’s decision could be in response to questions about JJ McCarthy’s future, as the former first-round pick and injured QB was the subject of swirling trade rumors after the Vikings decided to roster four quarterbacks.

However, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated offered a different explanation on Tuesday, September 1 that points to Minnesota operating strategically in hopes that Brosmer clears waivers and can then rejoin the practice squad.

“[Minnesota] has a young signal-caller who’d be considered in the developmental category that they might have been afraid to lose on waivers,” Breer wrote. “And that’d explain the Vikings’ handling of Max Brosmer … who made it through the initial cutdown, but then was waived on Monday. The nuance there — a young quarterback is more likely to slide through waivers a day after the initial cutdown because rosters are less flexible, so teams might be a little less willing to release a guy now than they were yesterday when everything was still in flux.”

Max Brosmer’s Pending Return to Vikings Raises Major Concerns About JJ McCarthy’s Future

If Breer is correct about the Vikings’ thought process, which appears likely, that means that Minnesota is probably going to sign Brosmer to the practice squad once he clears the waiver wire on Tuesday.

In turn, that will push the number of quarterbacks connected to the Vikings in one way or another back up to four. And that will continue to fuel questions about McCarthy, his potentially phantom ankle injury and the possibility that the team may trade him as early as before even Week 1.

Jason LaCanfora of Casino.org authored a report on Tuesday citing front office executives around the NFL who have told him they expect McCarthy to move on from Minnesota sooner than later.

“Executives around the NFL have informed me for weeks that former first-round pick JJ McCarthy is unlikely to remain with the Vikings long-term,” LaCanfora wrote. “Despite McCarthy’s current trade value being considered low as he deals with an ankle injury, a move away from Minnesota could still come ahead of Week 1.”

JJ McCarthy Likely Odd Man Out if Carson Wentz Wins QB2 Job, Vikings Re-Sign Max Brosmer

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reported Monday that he can’t envision the Vikings keeping four QBs on hand all the way until the regular season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 13, particularly since only two are likely to remain on the active roster on game-days.

That points to Minnesota parting ways with at least one signal-caller, and if the team brings Brosmer back to the practice squad, then McCarthy is the only sensible option to trade.

Kyler Murray is the starting quarterback, while Carson Wentz played more and considerably better than McCarthy did during the Vikings’ three preseason games. And now, with McCarthy’s ankle issues, Wentz appears a lock to start the year as QB2.