J.J. McCarthy Sends Message About Vikings Teammate Amid Head-Turning Remarks

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy turned heads with his revelation that he has been given no assurances about the starting job.

The Vikings are showing faith in him in that regard, however, and part of the reasoning is an offensive foundation built around Justin Jefferson. Jefferson headlines a cast that also includes Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson as pass catchers and Aaron Jones out of the backfield.

It starts with Jefferson, though, and the Vikings’ young QB, McCarthy, is eager to work with him.

“We resonate deeply on that joyful, playful energy. Just being out there having fun. Every time you step on the field, it’s a blessing and an opportunity to be around the best. But when the best treat it like they’ve been treating it all their life, it’s really special,” McCarthy told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on March 25.

“He’s one of those guys, so it really pays a dividend to how he performs on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays because he just goes out there and has fun. And, yeah, it works for him.”

Jefferson, 25, is a four-time Pro Bowler coming off his fifth consecutive 1,000-plus-yard receiving season of his career. A two-time first-team All-Pro, Jefferson has expressed confidence in himself to produce regardless of who is under center.

However, he also expressed confidence in McCarthy to get the job done when the time comes.

Justin Jefferson ‘Excited’ to See J.J. McCarthy as Vikings’ QB1

“Our lockers are really right next to each other,” Jefferson told Athlon Sports’ Jonathan Adams in an interview published in February. “Every single day, we’re chopping it up. We’re talking not only about football but just life in general [and] what’s going on.

“And just having that connection with him before he even steps on the field is something that’s special. So, I’m excited to see what he does.”

Jefferson was hyped for McCarthy’s performance in the Vikings’ 2024 preseason opener.

Jefferson never got the opportunity to catch a pass from McCarthy in a game before the QB suffered his torn meniscus against the Las Vegas Raiders, ending his rookie season.

“He was doing great before he had got injured,” Jefferson told Adams. “I’m excited to see what we’re going to do, who we’re going to bring back and to see who’s going to be our starter for next year.”

J.J. McCarthy Looking to Build Chemistry With Teammates

Adams asked McCarthy about building chemistry with his teammates, citing Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who raved about the young QB during his appearance on the show.

“Just get around them as much as I can. Just be my authentic self and trying to form those relationships off the field. Because that’s what’s going to really matter on the field,” McCarthy told Adams. “Harrison and I live really close together, so it’s been great to just kind of pick his brain and just be around him because he’s such a great guy.”

McCarthy’s first opportunity to build with his teammates will come in the next two months. The Vikings will hold rookie minicamp and voluntary OTAs sometime in May, and the voluntary portion of the offseason program will begin soon after with training camp in August.