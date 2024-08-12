Insider Shares Raiders’ Take on J.J. McCarthy After Vikings Preseason Debut

Minnesota Vikings got a walk-off win over the Las Vegas Raiders thanks to rookie Will Reichard’s 38-yard field goal to seal the 24-23 victory on August 11. Still, it was J.J. McCarthy who Sports Illustrated’s Alber Breer focused on in his training camp takeaways.

Breer took an in-depth look at the Vikings’ plans for McCarthy.

Plans that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell sounded unlikely to waver on even after McCarthy impressed some on the Raiders’ sideline.

“Raiders folks thought he played really well against them,” Breer wrote on August 12. “In particular, his athleticism and decisiveness stood out, good signs since the biggest questions facing the 10th pick in April’s NFL draft concerned how he’d look outside a Michigan scheme that leaned heavy on a dominant run game.”

O’Connell told reporters after the game that the joint practices with the Cleveland Browns ahead of their showdown on August 17 would be big for McCarthy, though he was sure to include the rest of the roster in that.

McCarthy was honest about his performance, which included an interception on his first drive.

“After the interception, all those nerves kind of just went out the water and I just felt like I was playing free and having fun again,” McCarthy told reporters on August 10.

Insider: J.J. McCarthy Likely to See More Snaps With Vikings Starters

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis expects O’Connell to stand firm on the depth chart after one preseason game. He expected McCarthy to see increased opportunities with the starters.

The Vikings remain Sam Darnold’s team for the time being, though.

“McCarthy’s debut Saturday won’t slow the hype train, but it also won’t change O’Connell’s decision on who’s starting in Week 1. McCarthy will likely take more snaps with the No. 1 unit this week and in the coming weeks,” Lewis wrote on August 12.

“Still, Darnold’s command on Saturday should not be overlooked. He comfortably called the offense and spread the ball around. He, too, is ahead of schedule in terms of where Minnesota believed he’d be in his first season with O’Connell. Having him start the season remains a sensible choice, with McCarthy, who is still 21, waiting in the wings if the tide turns.”

McCarthy, who is dealing with knee soreness, per O’Connell on August 12, praised Darnold.

He credited the journeyman’s opening drive with helping him “breathe a little bit more.” McCarthy also noted one of Darnold’s throws to Jalen Nailor was a “dime.”

“It was just such a artistry throw that he had that a lot of people in the quarterback world appreciate,” McCarthy said. “So just seeing him going do that on the first drive it gave me a lot of confidence.”

Vikings Projected to Cut Jaren Hall

Lewis projected the Vikings 53-man roster after the preseason opener. Darnold and McCarthy are locks to make it. But there is some uncertainty behind them with Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall. Lewis projects the Vikings will cut Hall, who was 7-for-16 versus Vegas. Mullens did not play.

The Vikings would save $775,364 and incur a $209,454 dead cap hit by cutting Hall, per Over the Cap.

They would save $1.8 million with $375,000 in dead cap space if they cut Mullens instead.

However, the Vikings may feel one developmental quarterback on the roster is enough. McCarthy is in line for a red-shirt rookie season if Darnold holds up. McCarthy is going to have to convince O’Connell otherwise to change the situation otherwise.