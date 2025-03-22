Vikings Take Action With Former $118 Million QB Amid Franchise Ties: Report

The Minnesota Vikings continue to operate in a manner that suggests they will indeed go with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy as their starter. However, the Vikings remain interested in bringing in a veteran option, and the latest option is Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill was a first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2012. He was a Pro Bowler with the Tennessee Titans in 2019, his first year with the team.

After sitting out 2024, Tannehill could return to the NFL with the Vikings, who have reached out.

“Sources: The #Vikings have had discussions with former #Titans QB Ryan Tannehill about a potential deal,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on X on March 21. “Talks are ongoing and nothing is imminent as of right now, sources tell @NFLonFOX.”

Play

Tannehill 64.8% of his passes for 1,616 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions with the Titans in 2023. An ankle injury cost him two weeks before former head coach Mike Vrabel officially benched him in favor of then-rookie second-round pick Will Levis.

Levis has quickly gone from speculative target to the Vikings taking some action after moving on from pursuing Aaron Rodgers.

Former Indianapolis Colts QB Joe Flacco also remains in play for the Vikings in free agency.

Ryan Tannehill Has Ties to Vikings

Tannehill is younger than Rodgers and Flacco, both of whom are 40-plus. The 36-year-old former Comeback Player of the Year also has ties to the Vikings via McCarthy.

Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling floated Tannehill as a possibility due to those ties.

“A veteran QB is certainly on the Vikings’ radar, and I fully expect them to add one this offseason. They want an option in case McCarthy gets injured again or if he looks like he’s not quite ready to take the job over,” Goessling told a fan in the “Access Vikings” newsletter on March 15.

“He [Tannehilll] is still only 36 and would figure to work well with J.J. McCarthy, who’s represented by the same agent as Tannehill. That connection could lead to an opportunity for him in Minnesota.”

The connection and need are both there. However, the Vikings still face a potentially significant hurdle to getting a deal done with Tannehill.

Ryan Tannehill ‘Happy in Nashville’

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on Tannehill’s rumored stance amid the Vikings’ presumed interest.

Florio also suggested Tannehill’s ties to McCarty could make for an “awkward” situation.

“As we hear it, the Vikings consider Tannehill a potential option. However, no deal has been discussed. Tannehill, we’re told, is very happy in Nashville. He has made nearly $200 million during his career,” Florio wrote on March 21. “He would need to have a compelling opportunity to move his family.

“Tannehill and current Vikings QB1 are represented by the same firm. That would make things awkward, to say the least, if the Vikings were to take the position that Tannehill has a chance to start, in order to get him to move his family to Minneapolis.”

In 2022, Tannehill faced criticism in Tennessee for saying it was not his job to mentor former teammate Malik Willis, who defended the veteran.

Tannehill later clarified those comments and was more publicly supportive of Levis.

Tannehill is coming off a four-year, $114 million contract with the Titans, and he has earned $195 million in his career. Over The Cap projects the Vikings have $31.1 million in space, pending the upcoming draft class.

The final decision lies with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who has suggested they view McCarthy as a franchise QB.