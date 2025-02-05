Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Sends Clear Message About Starting Job

J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus, and the Minnesota Vikings’ first pick of the 2024 draft is just looking to get back to action. The Vikings traded up to select McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick.

However, 2024 free agent signing Sam Darnold played well and earned Pro Bowl honors. There are some questions about whether or not the Vikings are ready to turn the keys over to McCarthy.

The rookie knows Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell will not simply give him the job.

“Coach O’Connell, he’s one of the most genuine guys I know, and our conversations have just been nothing [but] about the greatest thing for the Minnesota Vikings. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of things that are certainly above my pay grade, and some things above his pay grade. And he’s the one that has the pen last on the field, and that’s about all I know,” McCarthy told Rich Eisen on “The Rich Eisen Show” on February 4.

“All I can ask for is a fair opportunity. That’s the one thing that I feel like everybody’s given, and it’s fundamental. And when money gets involved, things get complicated and reps get skewed, and there’s different things that come into the whole political world that everyone talks about.”

“I really just have to focus on controlling what I can control,” McCarthy told Eisen. “My feelings don’t matter. I’m not getting any grace. There’s no sympathy. This is the big leagues, and just being able to approach it with a just steadfast narrow tunnel vision on just the task at hand – which is that workout that day, that film study, that extra little thing I’m going to do for my fiance that day – and just really just staying in the moment. Because that gives me the most peace of mind through all this.”

J.J. McCarthy Navigated ‘Tough’ Rookie Season From Vikings Sideline

McCarthy appeared on the show as part of his partnership with Sleep Number, which McCarthy said helps him manage his ADHD.

He also confirmed to Eisen that he is “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from knee surgery.

“I’m feeling fantastic … Couldn’t be in a better spot, honestly – mentally, physically, spiritually, and we’re just continuing to stack days at this point. And with around 67 days until OTAs, we got a lot of time but not a lot of time to waste, so. We’re enjoying it though,” McCarthy told Eisen.

“It’s been really hard if I’m going to be straight up. Going from 15-0, national champion to your season ending and being a part of being a part of – but somewhat not a part of, being on IR – that beautiful season that Minnesota had last year, and that we had. And just being able to really witness and experience what it was like to be a successful team in the NFL, and also see some ways that we could always improve.”

“For that, it was an invaluable experience and, ultimately, a blessing. It really wasn’t a blessing in disguise the more I look back on this past year,” McCarthy said. “The hardest part was seeing all my brothers go out there every single Sunday, Monday, Thursday and not be able to put up the armor with them.”

McCarthy had two surgeries. The first was to repair the meniscus. The second was after he experienced some swelling during his rehab.

Despite the additional procedure, McCarthy has maintained his trajectory to be ready for OTAs.

J.J. McCarthy Praises Sam Darnold’s ‘Beautiful Ability’

Darnold is the biggest domino for McCarthy and the Vikings. He could be the only player standing between McCarthy and a starting job. Darnold served as an example for this young Vikings teammate, McCarthy, in 2024.

“Mostly just how he handles success,” McCarthy told Eisen when asked what he learned from Darnold. “For me, it was more the observation of it and just witnessing how he was the same guy every single day. He had this beautiful ability to really not care too much and not care too little. And that was something that I battle with because I care so much. And then I find myself in times when it doesn’t really go your way – which is inevitable – and you kind of get down on yourself and that critic gets a little louder.

“He had a great ability to just keep the main thing the main thing and just focus on attacking each day. And he played really well this year, so it was really awesome to witness that.”

McCarthy said he relishes being a part of Darnold’s journey.

“Everyone’s on their own individual quarterback journey. And to be a part of his [Darnold’s] at the time it was is a complete blessing,” McCarthy said. “A lot of experiences, lessons that I’m going to carry with me throughout the rest of my career.”