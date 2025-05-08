Versatile Playmaker Gets Encouraging Update After Vikings’ $23 Million Decision

Veteran contract extensions could be in order for the Minnesota Vikings after an offseason in which they spent heavily to revamp their lines, lost a Pro Bowl quarterback in free agency, and addressed needs in the draft, and Josh Metellus is due.

A sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Metellus has missed two games in his career, with zero in the last two seasons.

He has also started 27 games in that two-year window, including all 17 in 2023.

“Metellus is a perfect extension candidate. First, he is still young, having just turned 27 in January. Second, his contract is set to void after the 2025 season. Third, he is one of the cornerstone leaders in a Vikings locker room that will need consistent voices when (or if?) Harrison Smith retires. And fourth, Metellus wants to remain in Minnesota,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis wrote on May 7.

“Metellus’ price might hover around $20 million over three years fully guaranteed, but the Vikings and Metellus’ agent, Rosenhaus, should have a positive enough relationship to consummate a new deal.”

Lewis ranked Metellus as his top extension candidate for the Vikings.

Lewis noted that Metellus’ last contract – a two-year, $8 million pact with $5.1 million guaranteed – was a “leap of faith” by the Vikings and a “security play” for the player.

Metellus ranks sixth in total tackles among safeties over the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined with 219 stops, adding 5 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions, 2.5 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery in that span.

Josh Metellus a ‘Chess Piece’ for Vikings DC Brian Flores

Lewis compared Metellus to former teammate Camryn Bynum, who signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, and the four-year, $85 million extension ($23.1 million guaranteed) that Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph received.

However, the Vikings insider also noted a metric that separates Metellus from those two and puts him in rarer company.

Lewis called Metellus a “chess piece” at Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ disposal.

“Metellus was one of two NFL players last season to play 10 percent of his team’s snaps on the line of scrimmage, as a slot corner, at safety and at linebacker. The other player to do it? Derwin James,” Lewis wrote. “Metellus is a one-man embodiment of what defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks for. It’s versatility. It’s aptitude.”

No Ivan Pace? No problem. The Vikings will just use their Joker box defender in Josh Metellus… 💥

— pic.twitter.com/VxI2o85MiM — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) December 6, 2024

James was the No. 17 overall pick in 2018 by the Los Angeles Chargers.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro as a rookie. Metellus has yet to reach those heights. But that Metellus brings similar versatility to the Vikings as James does for the Chargers is encouraging for the former pairing.

Josh Metellus Contract Talks Have Begun

A deal has yet to be finalized or announced. All signs point to the two sides working it out, with ESPN’s Kevin Seifert also noting Metellus and Andrew Van Ginkel share representation.

Van Ginkel inked a one-year, $23 million extension, and talks with Metellus have already begun.

“Van Ginkel is one of several Vikings veterans who has been in negotiations for a contract extension this offseason,” Seifert wrote in April. “Another is safety Josh Metellus, whose contract is set to expire after the 2025 season. He and Van Ginkel are represented by the same agents.”

Per Over The Cap, the Vikings have $16.6 million to spend after free agency. They are also working to sign their five-man draft class.

The Vikings can backload Metellus’ deal to make the money work in 2025.

Lewis also listed fullback C.J. Ham, linebacker Blake Cashman, right tackle Brian O’Neill, and tight end Josh Oliver as potential extension candidates. Getting all four completed could prove challenging under the financial circumstances and ramifications.