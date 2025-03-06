Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Predicted to Sign Super Bowl D-Tackle to $96 Million Deal

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Milton Williams
Getty
Defensive tackle Milton Williams of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Minnesota Vikings are going to focus on improving the interior of their offensive line in free agency but with nearly $64 million in salary cap space, the defensive line should get some love as well.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams will officially be a free agent on March 12. Kevin Seifert of ESPN predicted on Wednesday, March 5, that he will end up in Minnesota on a four-year deal worth $96 million that includes $75 million guaranteed.

“The Vikings tried to sign free agent Christian Wilkins last season to give them some juice on the interior of the defensive line, and they’ll take another swing here,” Seifert wrote. “Over the past two seasons, they have 91 sacks — but only nine have come from defensive tackles.”

Williams, who will play next season at 26 years old, should garner interest from several teams including the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano projected the Vikings will ultimately outbid the Broncos for Williams’ services.

“It was between Minnesota and Denver, and the fourth year on the deal and the stronger guarantee push this toward the Vikings,” Graziano wrote. “This is also a team that won 14 games last season, and while there’s a lot to like about Denver’s trajectory, the Vikings are already a contender. They give Williams the best chance to get back to the Super Bowl soon.”

Vikings Likely to Lose QB Sam Darnold in Free Agency

Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings

GettyQuarterback Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings had the opportunity to use the franchise tag, with the two top candidates being quarterback Sam Darnold and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Minnesota ultimately chose not to apply the tag to either player, as Darnold would have cost north of $40 million on a one-year deal, while Murphy’s number would have ran the team more than $20 million, per Over The Cap.

Darnold is now likely to depart, as the lack of supply and increase in demand for starting QBs around the league this offseason has made him the darling of free agency at the position. Thus, Minnesota will probably move forward with second-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy and look for a veteran to serve as his backup and/or a bridge QB in 2025.

Vikings Secondary Faces Significant Turnover in 2025

Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings

GettyCornerback Byron Murphy Jr. of the Minnesota Vikings.

Murphy is a Pro Bowl-caliber player at the position and could earn up to $22 million annually on the open market after putting up a 6-interception campaign in 2024.

While Murphy will be the most expensive member of the secondary for the Vikings to retain, four of the five starters in the unit will be free agents less than a week from now. Safety Harrison Smith could also choose to retire — or Minnesota may have to part ways with him unless the two sides can reach a restructure, as the Vikings will owe Smith $25 million in 2026 under his current deal.

The Vikings have also been public about their intentions to spend on the offensive line this offseason and may be looking to add Will Fries of the Indianapolis Colts on a multiyear contract.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings Predicted to Sign Super Bowl D-Tackle to $96 Million Deal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x