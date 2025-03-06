Vikings Predicted to Sign Super Bowl D-Tackle to $96 Million Deal

The Minnesota Vikings are going to focus on improving the interior of their offensive line in free agency but with nearly $64 million in salary cap space, the defensive line should get some love as well.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams will officially be a free agent on March 12. Kevin Seifert of ESPN predicted on Wednesday, March 5, that he will end up in Minnesota on a four-year deal worth $96 million that includes $75 million guaranteed.

“The Vikings tried to sign free agent Christian Wilkins last season to give them some juice on the interior of the defensive line, and they’ll take another swing here,” Seifert wrote. “Over the past two seasons, they have 91 sacks — but only nine have come from defensive tackles.”

Williams, who will play next season at 26 years old, should garner interest from several teams including the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano projected the Vikings will ultimately outbid the Broncos for Williams’ services.

“It was between Minnesota and Denver, and the fourth year on the deal and the stronger guarantee push this toward the Vikings,” Graziano wrote. “This is also a team that won 14 games last season, and while there’s a lot to like about Denver’s trajectory, the Vikings are already a contender. They give Williams the best chance to get back to the Super Bowl soon.”

Vikings Likely to Lose QB Sam Darnold in Free Agency

The Vikings had the opportunity to use the franchise tag, with the two top candidates being quarterback Sam Darnold and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Minnesota ultimately chose not to apply the tag to either player, as Darnold would have cost north of $40 million on a one-year deal, while Murphy’s number would have ran the team more than $20 million, per Over The Cap.

Darnold is now likely to depart, as the lack of supply and increase in demand for starting QBs around the league this offseason has made him the darling of free agency at the position. Thus, Minnesota will probably move forward with second-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy and look for a veteran to serve as his backup and/or a bridge QB in 2025.

Vikings Secondary Faces Significant Turnover in 2025

Murphy is a Pro Bowl-caliber player at the position and could earn up to $22 million annually on the open market after putting up a 6-interception campaign in 2024.

While Murphy will be the most expensive member of the secondary for the Vikings to retain, four of the five starters in the unit will be free agents less than a week from now. Safety Harrison Smith could also choose to retire — or Minnesota may have to part ways with him unless the two sides can reach a restructure, as the Vikings will owe Smith $25 million in 2026 under his current deal.

The Vikings have also been public about their intentions to spend on the offensive line this offseason and may be looking to add Will Fries of the Indianapolis Colts on a multiyear contract.