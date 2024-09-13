Vikings Stall Contract Talks With $17 Million Starter, Insider Says

Minnesota Vikings starting cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. urged his agent to get a contract extension done before the start of the season, however, those talks appear stalled as the sixth-year corner enters a contract year in Minnesota.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson originally reported that Murphy asked his agent to push for a deal before the start of the season.

But after the Vikings awarded Harrison Phillips with an extension following the Week 1 win over the New York Giants, the Vikings appear to have closed up shop for contract talks until next year.

On a September 12 episode of SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast, Wolfson said that he “has not heard much” on Murphy — signaling a potential shakeup in the Vikings cornerback room next offseason.

Byron Murphy Jr. Hopes to Prove It, Stay in Minnesota

It makes sense that Murphy, who signed a two-year, $17.5 million contract with the Vikings in 2023, would enter this season without a deal.

The Vikings intended on Murphy playing primarily in the slot, but due to a struggling supporting cast on the boundaries, Murphy was moved to the outside. He played 593 snaps on the boundary and also moved to the slot in nickel sets.

The signings of Shaq Griffin and Stephon Gilmore will give the Vikings’ a better look at Murphy’s impact as purely a slot cornerback — making this season the true trial for the veteran cornerback.

During offseason workouts, Murphy touted his desire to stay in Minnesota.

“I was at the final day of Vikings mandatory minicamp. Had a nice conversation with cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.,” Wolfson said on a June 11 airing of “Mackey & Judd.” “I asked him, ‘Hey, you’re in a contract year?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to go anywhere else.’ He was being very sincere. He wants to be here for the rest of his career. That’s how much Byron Murphy likes being a Viking.

“He has told his agent, ‘Hey, engage the Vikings, engage [Vikings executive vice president of football operations] Rob Brzezinksi, let’s see if we can work out some sort of extension before the season starts.”

The Vikings rarely award extensions during the season, which sets up Murphy to earn his stake to stay with his play this season.

Murphy ranked 56th among 75 qualifying cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus (PFF) last season.

Vikings Poised to Remake Starting CB Core

The Vikings’ bad luck at cornerback bears no further discussion; but considering this year’s starting trio of Gilmore, Griffin and Murphy are all on expiring contracts, there’s a strong possibility of a refresh at the position in 2025.

That’s not a negative like it was when the trio of Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander departed in the 2020 offseason. The Vikings didn’t have cap space to play with that year and opted to try to rebuild on the fly with rookies.

This time around, the Vikings have ample cap room. They have the sixth-most effective cap space ($65.9 million) to splurge in free agency next year.

They could sign a true lockdown corner like San Francisco 49ers star Charvarius Ward and use a first-round pick at the position.

Mekhi Blackmon is poised to return from his season-ending Achilles injury to round out the starting trio.

Undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern should continue to develop after making the 53-man roster this season as well, while Akayleb Evans has something to prove with two years remaining on his contract.