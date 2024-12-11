Randy Moss’ Son Rips Post on Vikings Legend’s Health After Brett Favre Chimes In

Thaddeus Moss #81 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before a preseason game.

Hall of Famer and Minnesota Vikings legend Randy Moss stepped away from his media obligations with ESPN as he deals with a personal issue.

However, there is some dispute about what is affecting him.

“66th NFF Hall of of Fame Ceremony here in Las Vegas just heard that Vikings HOF Randy Moss has liver cancer,” Long-time sports reporter Larry Fitzgerald Sr. – the father of 11-time Pro Bowl former wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald – posted on X on December 10. “Let’s show the power of prayer and pull Moss through this. I love you Randy.”

Despite the obvious intent of Fitzgerald’s message, Moss’ son – NFL tight end Thaddeus Moss – slammed the faulty diagnosis.

Moss called Fitzgerald’s post “disgusting.”

“This is disgusting,” the younger Moss posted on X on December 11. “You have no right to try to make private matters public for the sake of engagement. I do not believe my father talks to you, so check your f****** sources.”

Brett Favre Sends Thoughts & Prayers to Randy Moss

Thaddeus Moss also corrected a post from Brett Favre, who also sent his thoughts and prayers to the elder Moss upon hearing of the supposed diagnosis.

“Just heard the news that Randy Moss has liver cancer. Prayers to him and his family,” Favre initially posted on X on December 10. “Randy is and will always be one of the all time greats to ever run a route. Definitely on the NFL WR Mt. Rushmore.”

“Brett, the support is appreciated, truly,” Moss posted in the comment section of Favre’s post. “This is not true. My father will address the world when he is ready to.”

Favre completed his 500th touchdown pass to Moss with the Vikings in 2010.

Play

Favre went on to re-write the post after acknowledging Moss’ response.

“Prayers to Randy Moss and his family,” Favre said in the revised post. “Randy is and will always be one of the all time greats to ever run a route. Definitely on the NFL WR Mt. Rushmore.”

Randy Moss Sends Message Amid Outpouring of Support

Moss showed his appreciation for the outpouring of support following his announcement that he was dealing with something “internally” after appearing on air with sunglass on.

“I just wanted to let the viewers know that me and my wife and my family, we are battling something internally. You know, I have some great doctors around me,” Moss said on “Sunday NFL Countdown” on December 1. “I couldn’t miss the show, I wanted to be here with you guys, I feel great. But if you all see me with these ‘Michigan turnover glasses’ that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television, man. I’m battling something.

“I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all. Thanks for the prayers.”

His ESPN colleagues even did his typical “You Got Mossed!” segment during “Sunday NFL Countdown” in his absence as he wished.

“I luv my teammates and my fans!!” the elder Moss posted on X on December 8. “#Skol”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell – who was teammates with Moss on the New England Patriots in 2008 – joined the chorus of former Vikings and current media members who expressed their support for Moss.

“I just want to, on behalf of the whole Minnesota Vikings organization, just send him our well wishes and support,” O’Connell told reporters on December 4. “We love Randy and know our fan base feels the same way. [He’s] really revered by all Vikings fans – and really by all NFL fans, the Hall of Famer that he is.

“I just want to let him know that we’re here for him here from Egan, and we always got his back. So just well wishes and support to him.”