Vikings Legend Randy Moss Sends 8-Word Message Amid Health-Related Hiatus

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and Hall of Famer Randy Moss speaks at the podium during an event for Netflix.

NFL Hall of Famer and Minnesota Vikings legend Randy Moss is dealing with a personal health issue that led him to step away from his role as an analyst on ESPN. There are few details about what exactly Moss is dealing with.

But the 47-year-old asked for all of his “prayer warriors” during his final broadcast before stepping away.

There has been a tremendous outpouring of support for Moss following his announcement.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell voiced his and the organization’s support for Moss. And his broadcast partners abided by his wishes, conducting his usual “You Got Mossed!” in his stead, leading Moss to send a brief heartfelt message on social media.

“I luv my teammates and my fans!!” Moss posted on X on December 8. “#Skol”

Moss raised eyebrows during the Week 13 pregame show. He appeared with sunglasses on while live and explained the basics of his situation.

“I just wanted to let the viewers know that me and my wife and my family, we are battling something internally. You know, I have some great doctors around me,” Moss said on “Sunday NFL Countdown” on December 1. “I couldn’t miss the show, I wanted to be here with you guys, I feel great. But if you all see me with these ‘Michigan turnover glasses’ that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television, man. I’m battling something.

“I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all. Thanks for the prayers.”

Former Vikings Star Adam Thielen Sends Message to Randy Moss

Former Vikings star and current Carolina Panthers wideout Adam Thielen also chimed in following the news Moss was stepping away.

“Praying for you @RandyMoss and your family!” Thielen said in a post on X on December 6.

“I just want to, on behalf of the whole Minnesota Vikings organization, just send him our well wishes and support,” O’Connell told reporters on December 4. “We love Randy and know our fan base feels the same way. [He’s] really revered by all Vikings fans – and really by all NFL fans, the Hall of Famer that he is.

“I just want to let him know that we’re here for him here from Egan, and we always got his back. So just well wishes and support to him.”

O’Connell and Moss were teammates on the New England Patriots in 2008, with lockers right next to one another. The Vikings head coach reflected on their brief time together, sharing an anecdote about one memorable experience on the practice field.

“I remember my first practice, I think I threw a pat-and-go ball to him. [The ball] kind of got to him a little end-over-end, and I think instead of catching I think he spiked it down on the ground like it was a [batted pass],” O’Connell said with a smile. “[I] just was so wildly impressed by the way he prepared; just how much the game meant to him. He loved playing football, he was a great teammate you know to everybody in that locker room, and his … infectious energy really made us a better team and made players around him better.

“He’s one of the greatest to ever do it, clearly, Hall of Famer. And it’s always – as a young player to be around not only Tom [Brady] but Randy early in my career and Coach [Bill] Belichick, I couldn’t have been exposed to um any higher level of football at that point. So [Moss had a huge impact on me.”

Randy Moss’ Former Teammates, Media Family Send Support

Moss’ ESPN teammates also sent him a message of support. The panel included Moss’ former Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi and his former San Francisco 49ers teammate Alex Smith.

In an act underscoring how widespread the support for Moss has been, the pregame show panel from ESPN’s rival Fox – many of whom were NFL peers and/or fellow NFL alums – also voiced their support for Moss.

Moss’ other former Patriots teammates – Brady and Rob Gronkowski – were part of the latter group.

Moss spent seven-plus seasons of his 14-year NFL career with the Vikings.

Originally the No. 21 overall pick of the 1998 draft, Moss also played for the then-Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans. He ranks second on several of the Vikings’ all-time receiving lists behind only former teammate Cris Carter.