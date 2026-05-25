Kyler Murray Sends Fitting Message After Working With Vikings Teammate

The Minnesota Vikings hope that Kyler Murray can solve their quarterback quandary, with his Pro Bowl pedigree resulting from his proven production. Murray is seeking redemption of sorts, following an unceremonious end to his Arizona Cardinals tenure.

However, it has been several seasons since Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, last earned a Pro Bowl nod. Even if that is not the ultimate goal, Murray is driven to regain that form.

Murray is equipped to do that with a Vikings team that won nine games in a rough 2025 season.

Vikings’ Kyler Murray Sends Message Amid Offseason Program

Murray’s journey includes battling injuries over the past four years. The now-Vikings QB missed multiple games in three of those campaigns. He posted a losing record at 8-9 with Arizona in 2024. That was when he played in all 17 regular-season contests.

This offseason, after shutting Murray down for the 2025 season despite his efforts to return, the Cardinals attempted to trade the former Oklahoma Sooners star, to no avail, and waived him.

He landed with the Vikings in free agency, setting up a redemption arc that he is embracing.

“They say a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor..,” Murray captioned the post on Instagram on May 25, which included several images of himself working in the weight room and on the field, including in a Vikings helmet and gear and alongside teammate Jordan Addison.

Murray, who turns 29 in August, threw for 962 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions on 68.3% completion in five games for the Cardinals in 2025.

However, he had a 3,851-21-11 line on 68.8% completion in 2024.

Despite his injuries, Murray is tied for the third-most seasons (four) with at least 3,700 passing yards since entering the league, per Stathead. Among the five players who have as many such seasons, two–Tom Brady and Derek Carr–are retired.

Former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who spent eight seasons with the organization before signing with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency in 2024, has had three such seasons in that span.

Kyler Murray & Jordan Addison Could Key Vikings

Murray’s top option with the Vikings will be Justin Jefferson, but his connection with Addison could be one of the secrets to unlocking the offense’s full potential.

Like Murray, Addison is coming off a down season statistically. His time in the NFL has also been tumultuous, albeit for far different reasons. Moreover, Addison is playing for a long-term contract just like Murray–on a one-year, $1.3 million deal–is.

The difference is that the Vikings picked up Addison’s fifth-year option, securing him for 2027.

Still, with off-field legal issues marring his first three seasons, though, nothing is certain regarding his future in Minnesota.

The duo can help one another with big seasons on the field, which could prove costly for the Vikings. Spotrac projects Murray’s market value at a two-year, $30.3 million contract. Addison could certainly benefit from the rise in wide receiver valuations.

The Vikings got themselves out of salary cap trouble this offseason, setting themselves up with room to potentially retain Murray and secure Addison long-term next offseason, if they choose.