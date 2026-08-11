Former Vikings Tight End Finds New Home With NFC Also-Ran

The Minnesota Vikings could face off against former draft pick and tight end Nick Muse this coming season.

Muse began his career with the Vikings, but he has been well-traveled since leaving. His latest stop is back in the NFC, and it sets the stage for a potential showdown with the first NFL club and city that he called his own.

That is, if he can stick around long enough.

Ex-Vikings TE Nick Muse to Falcons After Lions Exit

The Vikings selected Muse with the 227th overall pick of the 2022 draft. He spent three seasons with the club before his journeyman status began taking shape, continuing this offseason.

“The #Falcons have signed FA TE Nick Muse, who had just been with the #Lions,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on August 11. “He spent last season with the #Jets, #Rams, and #AZCardinals.”

Muse signed with the Lions but was waived on August 9, as they signed two defensive players.

Muse, who turns 28 in November, has one reception for 22 yards in his career. The tight end by trade has carved out a larger role as a depth option and contributor on special teams.

Nick Muse Set for Return to Minnesota

In addition to the Lions, Vikings and, now, the Falcons, Muse has also spent time with (in order) the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Jets in his four-plus year career.

The Falcons visit the Vikings in Week 12, setting the stage for his first tilt against his old team.

Muse has only logged regular-season appearances with the Vikings. He played in 16 games for the Vikings during his tenure, all of which came as a reserve off the bench.

In Atlanta, Muse falls in behind Pro Bowlers Kyle Pitts and Austin Hooper, as well as reserves Charlie Woerner, Joshua Simon, and rookie Jack Velling. Muse is also joining a team that went 8-9 last season and has not made the playoffs since 2017.

Vikings TE Room Could Be in for Big Season Amid Good News

The Vikings’ QB battle could have the greatest impact on their tight end room, and the group should have a preference.

Newcomer, former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray duked it out with ex-Vikings first-round pick J.J. McCarthy for QB1 duties, and was officially named on Tuesday. The Cardinals’ old QB’s history with tight ends, specifically star Trey McBride, bodes well for his new teammates.

That applies directly to starter and two-time Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson.

But it also bodes well for backup Josh Oliver and reserves Ben Yurosek, Bryson Nesbit Marshall Lang, and rookie Gavin Bartholomew.

It was uncertain if Murray could secure the job from McCarthy. The more veteran and accomplished player, Murray got out to an early lead in training camp, and he even drew high praise from head coach Kevin O’Connell.

However, recent stumbles let McCarthy back into the race. It is over for now.

At any rate, Murray opening the season as QB1 for the Vikings does not guarantee he will be under center when they face the Falcons–and, possibly, Muse–in Week 12.