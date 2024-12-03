Vikings Cut Veteran RB to Make Room for All-Pro’s Return

Vikings running back Myles Gaskin

The Minnesota Vikings released veteran running back Myles Gaskin from the team’s practice squad on Tuesday, December 3, to make roster room for rookie kicker Will Reichard and All-Pro long snapper Andrew Depaola‘s return from injured reserve.

Depaola (hand) and Reichard (quad) returned to practice on Tuesday after a four-week stint on the team’s injured reserve list.

In light of their anticipated activation to the 53-man roster, the Vikings also waived replacement long snapper Jake McQuaide — a sign Minnesota is confident to have Depaola back for their Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said Depaola and Reichard did “really, really well“in practice, but their status for Sunday’s game against the Falcons is still “kind of up in the air, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Gaskin started the season as the Vikings’ kick returner after the team moved on from Kene Nwangwu. Gaskin returned three kicks for 60 yards this season, but the midseason arrival of Cam Akers diminished his role.

Vikings Rookie Kicker Will Reichard Questionable Entering Week 14

While McQuaide’s release suggests Depaola will be ready to go this week, Reichard’s status remains uncertain.

Reichard’s litmus test will be his fatigue level in his first week back.

“We’re just going to try to do our best not to necessarily replicate a game but try to get a good amount of work in to try to see how he does hold up from a fatigue standpoint and make sure that that muscle doesn’t cause him any strain or concern,” Daniels said, per the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Considering Reichard’s past quad injuries, it would be wise to hold onto replacement kicker John Parker Romo, who has converted 11-of-12 field goals in his four games this season.

A fifth-round pick in April’s draft, Reichard shined early this season, converting all 14 of his field-goal tries through the first seven games of the season. He was 34-for-34 on all kicks.

In Week 9, Reichard aggravated the same right quad muscle he tore in college, leading to his first miss of the season, leading to his first miss of the season.

Reichard missed wide right from 53 yards out in the first half of a November 3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He also kicked a 31-yard doink off the post in the second half.

Vikings’ Stephon Gilmore at Risk to Miss Week 14, Josh Oliver Expected to Return

After exiting Week 13 with a hamstring injury, Stephon Gilmore‘s status for Week 14 is in question.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell revealed Gilmore sustained a low-grade hamstring strain that has caused some concern.

“Not quite ready to rule him out for this week,” O’Connell said Monday, December 2, per the Star Tribune. “Want to see how he feels as we work through it, but I do think Fabian [Moreau] played really well. Calm, veteran presence that came into the game, played solid.”

O’Connell did not anticipate the team to search for a replacement for Gilmore despite some struggles from Moreau, who gave up a touchdown in coverage in last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Starting tight end Josh Oliver is expected to return to action after missing two games with an ankle sprain.