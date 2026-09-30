Vikings Make Big Myles Price Announcement Following Bucs Win

For all the hiccups and hitches the Minnesota Vikings‘ offense has struggled through over the first three weeks of the season, the defense and special teams units have run like well-oiled machines — something the NFL recognized in the form of an award for wide receiver and return man Myles Price.

The Vikings announced that the league named Price the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Minnesota did so via its official team social media account on Wednesday, September 30.

“Another award for the Special Teams crew 🏆,” the Vikings wrote. “[Myles Price] has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.”

Myles Price Leading NFL in Total Return Yards Through 3 Weeks of Season

Price was critical in multiple ways during the Vikings’ 23-16 road victory over the Buccaneers in Week 3.

He returned five kickoffs for a total of 132 yards on the day (26.4 yards per return) as well as four punts for 106 yards (26.5 yards per return), which included an 86-yard touchdown in the first quarter that was one of just two Minnesota TDs in the game.

All told, Price has tallied 483 total return yards, which currently leads the league.

Justin Jefferson Still Sidelined With Ankle Issue, Vikings Optimistic Injury not Overly Serious

Price is on the roster as a wide receiver also, though his role for the Vikings in that regard has been limited to just one target and zero catches this season.

It is possible that Price’s usage on offense could increase against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, though that will depend entirely on the health of Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson suffered an ankle injury against Tampa Bay in the first half last Sunday and was unable to return to action despite his best efforts. However, head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the contest that he did not believe Jefferson’s injury to be overly serious.

O’Connell made similar comments to media members on Wednesday.

“KOC says that Justin Jefferson is still considered day-to-day. Jefferson won’t practice today,” James Palmer of NFL on Prime and Bleacher Report wrote on social media. “The concern doesn’t appear to be too high right now.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Vikings are 10.5-point road favorites to beat the winless Dolphins, per DraftKings Sportsbook.