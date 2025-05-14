NFL Announcement Brings Vikings Disappointing News

The Minnesota Vikings had a strong showing last season with a 14-3 record, despite new quarterback J.J. McCarthy being out for the full season with an injury. With that in mind, there’s a lot of excitement in their camp right now, and now that McCarthy is good to go for the 2025 season, many will be watching to see how the former University of Michigan player delivers.

While there are plenty of positives for the Minnesota Vikings going into the upcoming season, it’s not all good. The NFL has released its predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams, and there are no big surprises here. The strength of schedule is similar to earlier reports that indicate the difficulty of each NFL team’s schedules for 2025, and it brings some difficult news for the Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings’ 2025 Strength of Schedule

The Minnesota Vikings came so close to advancing in the playoffs last season, but they got blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in a lopsided 27-9 victory. Even with that big loss, the Vikings had a strong season, though, so it makes sense that they would have one of the more difficult schedules in the NFL.

According to the NFL’s post with Caesars Sports, the Vikings have the seventh most difficult schedule in the NFL for 2025. That’s not great, but it certainly could be worse. Just look at the New York Giants. Despite being tied for the worst record in the NFL for 2024, have the most difficult schedule for the upcoming season. Based on opponent winning percentage from last year, New York will have the toughest opponents, followed by the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, who are both tied at No. 2. The Philadelphia Eagles are at No. 4, followed by the Cowboys and Packers.

The good news is that just because the Vikings have a difficult schedule for 2025, that in no way means they will have a losing season.

On the flip side of things, the San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in the league. The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots also have among the easiest schedules for 2025.

So, why did the Vikings get one of the more difficult schedules in the league? It has to do with the collective performance of the NFC North during the 2024 season. That’s also why the Bears, Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings all have more difficult schedules.

Reaction to the NFL Strength of Schedule

When the NFL posted their strength of schedule, followers took to X to comment on the NFL’s post. Some of them noticed that the 49ers were given an easy schedule and said that was expected. “League giving 49ers easiest SOS, what a shock,” one follower stated on X. “Niners superbowl here we come,” another stated.

Other followers commented on the New York Giants having the toughest schedule for 2025. “It’s not a shock that the Giants have the hardest,” one follower stated. “What did the Giants do to deserve this?!” another said along with a skull emoji. “Really had to give the Giants the hardest schedule? Bad enough already…” another stated.