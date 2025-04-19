Vikings Projected to Trade With AFC Power in First Round of Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have less than a week before going on the clock at the NFL Draft on April 24, and the Vikings could make the wait a bit longer.

That’s because the Vikings only have four picks to start with, and NFL.com draft expert Chad Reuter has Minnesota trading down in the first round to acquire more draft capital. In Reuter’s latest mock draft on April 18, he has the Vikings trading down with the Buffalo Bills.

With that trade, Vikings would give up the No. 24 spot to the Bills and drop down to No. 30 in the first round but also acquire two fourth-round selections. Reuter projects the Vikings to take South Carolina junior safety Nick Emmanwori with that No. 30 pick. It fills a need that the Vikings have at secondary after fielding a 28th-ranked passing defense in 2024.

“Emmanwori and Harrison Smith would form a nice safety duo for the Vikings,” Reuter wrote. “The rookie could play in the box, over slot receivers and cover the back end when called upon.”

In the fourth round, Reuter has the Vikings picking up Georgia junior offensive guard Dylan Fairchild and BYU senior edge Tyler Batty. Reuter also has the Vikings selecting USC senior cornerback Jaylin Smith in the third round, SMU senior running back Brashard Smith in the fifth round, and Clemson senior tight end Jake Briningstool in the sixth round.

Minnesota would improve its roster with six picks overall instead of four in the draft.

Nick Emmanwori Disrupts Passing Attacks With ‘Rare’ Athleticism

A first-team All-American in 2024, Emmanwori had a big junior season for the Gamecocks with four interceptions, 57 tackles, and two pass deflections. He also scored two defensive touchdowns during the year.

Overall, Emmanwori has six interceptions, 166 tackles, and 11 pass deflections in 37 career games for the Gamecocks between 2022 and 2024. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound South Carolina native has a prospect grade of 6.41 per NFL.com and an 85 combine score from Next Gen Stats.

“We knew Nick Emmanwori was going to be a great athlete, but in Indianapolis, he showed he’s a rare athlete,” Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema wrote.

At the combine, he clocked 4.38 seconds for the 40-year dash plus a 1.49-second 10-yard split. Emmanwori hit a 43-inch vertical jump, and an 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump.

Vikings Find Good Fits in Proposed Picks

The Vikings address a bunch of key needs in Reuter’s mock draft.

Jaylin Smith adds to the secondary depth. The former Trojans star tallied two interceptions, 59 tackles, and two pass deflections last season.

Pro Football Focus gives Fairchild a 74.6 overall grade, which would bode well for the Vikings in the trenches. That would help with the Vikings’ offensive line depth though it was a position group that the Vikings escaped injury on in 2024.

Batty gives the Vikings another force in the defensive trenches for depth. He had 16.5 sacks and 122 tackles over 53 games in five seasons at BYU.

Brashard Smith adds to the Vikings backfield and takes some of the load off of Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. Smith rushed for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Mustangs last season.

Briningstool gives the Vikings needed depth at tight end behind T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver. The 6-foot-6 former Clemson star had 127 catches for 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns in 48 career games over four seasons.