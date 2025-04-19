Vikings a Trade Fit For 3-Time All-Pro Corner

It behooves the Minnesota Vikings to improve the secondary, and a potential trade partner with a proven cornerback could fit the bill.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested that the Vikings trade for Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who could be on the move this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Dolphins and Ramsey shall “mutually explore trade options” before the 2025 season.

While the Vikings “would have to restructure contracts to make room” for Ramsey as Moton points out, it would give the Vikings a massive upgrade in the secondary. Last season, the three-time All-Pro had two interceptions, a sack, and 60 tackles, and the 30-year-old former Florida State star clearly has a lot left.

Moton called the contract issue “a minor inconvenience in an attempt to patch up their defense” before training camp in July. Ramsey currently has a three-year, $72.3 million contract with the Dolphins, but passing on him might be too costly.

The Vikings ranked 28th in the league for passing yards allowed and 12th for passing touchdowns allowed in 2024. Things won’t get easier for the Vikings in 2025 as the NFC North is loaded with quality quarterbacks, and the Vikings also have to face star quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Dak Prescott during the season.

Why Vikings Can’t Afford to Miss Jalen Ramsey

The Vikings haven’t put together a secondary yet that will hold up well against the gauntlet of quarterbacks ahead in 2025.

“Minnesota re-signed Byron Murphy Jr., a versatile cornerback capable of lining up on the boundary and in the slot,” Moton wrote. “Defensive coordinator Brian Flores can mix and match him with Ramsey while the team figures out who can fill in the gaps alongside them.”

“The Vikings haven’t re-signed Stephon Gilmore, leaving a glaring need in the secondary,” Moton wrote. “They signed a couple of placeholder veterans, Isaiah Rodgers, and Jeff Okudah, to fill the void ahead of the draft. Last July, Mekhi Blackmon tore his ACL, and he only started in three games during his rookie campaign.”

“Minnesota can (also) target a cornerback early in the draft, though in a win-now mode, Ramsey makes sense as a quick-fix option,” Moton added.

How a Jalen Ramsey Trade Would Work

In Moton’s trade proposal, the Vikings acquire Ramsey for a third-round pick in this year’s draft. The Vikings hold the No. 97 pick, and the Dolphins could use it toward various roster needs.

Ramsey has familiarity with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell as the two crossed paths with the Los Angeles Rams between 2020 and 2021, which included the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning season. O’Connell served as the Rams’ offensive coordinator before he took the Vikings job.

Jalen Ramsey Has Significant Playoff Experience

A Tennessee native, Ramsey played at Florida State from 2013 to 2015 before the Jacksonville Jaguars took him with the No. 5 pick in the 2016 draft.

Ramsey turned into an instant force for the Jaguars amid his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2017, which also resulted in a trip to the AFC Championship Game. He made another six Pro Bowls during his time with the Jaguars through 2018, his stay with the Rams from 2019 to 2022, and his first season with the Dolphins in 2023. Overall, Ramsey has 534 tackles, 24 interceptions, 108 pass deflections, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks in his career.

Ramsey has played in 10 career playoff games amid all three of his stops, and he has seven pass deflections, an interception, and 33 tackles in those games. If Ramsey joins the Vikings, there could be more with a team that won 14 games in 2024.