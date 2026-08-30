Vikings May Reunite With Former Starting QB if JJ McCarthy Traded, Cut

The biggest buzz around the Minnesota Vikings on NFL cutdown day involves the future of quarterback JJ McCarthy, who could end up the team’s backup quarterback, it’s third-string signal-caller, traded or cut before Week 1.

McCarthy started 10 games for the Vikings last season, going 6-4 but failing to impress or improve in several ways both down the stretch of the year and throughout training camp and the preseason in 2026. Trade rumors are swirling, while some insiders believe that regardless of the mechanism, McCarthy has played his last snap for Minnesota.

That would mean that Carson Wentz assumes the QB2 job behind starter Kyler Murray, while 2025 undrafted rookie Max Brosmer likely ends up on the practice squad. However, Murray and Wentz each played just five games last season due to injuries, while Brosmer struggled mightily in his two starts for the Vikings in 2025.

It might behoove Minnesota to replace McCarthy if the team does cut or trade him, and one option would be a reunion with former starter Nick Mullens.

Nick Mullens Posted Reasonable Counting Statistics in 13 Appearances, 3 Starts for Vikings Over 3-Year Run

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Sunday, August 30 that the Jacksonville Jaguars cut Mullens, which caught the eye of ESPN’s Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert.

“The #Jaguars are releasing QB Nick Mullens, per me and @RapSheet,” Garafolo posted to X. “One day after trading for Quinn Ewers, Jacksonville lets the veteran go. Lots of QB spots around the league to be filled so Mullens could be tabbed elsewhere quickly.”

“👀,” Siefert captioned a repost of Garafolo’s report. “(I don’t know anything. It’s just 👀.)”

Mullens spent three years in Minnesota, all under head coach Kevin O’Connell. He appeared in a total of 13 games over that stretch, earning the starting nod for a three-game stretch in 2023 after Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending injury.

All told, Mullens completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 1,568 yards, eight TDs and nine INTs while donning a Vikings uniform. He will play the upcoming campaign at 31 years old.

Vikings Predicted to Move on From JJ McCarthy This Season

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, among others, mentioned McCarthy on Sunday as an option for the Miami Dolphins to fill their need at QB2.

However, shortly after that, Miami made a deal with the Green Bay Packers for their former QB3 Kyle McCord, which may have shut that particular door. Still, there are QB slots open around the NFL, and Minnesota would undoubtedly prefer to trade McCarthy rather than cut him given that the team spent the No. 10 pick in the draft just two years ago to acquire him.

But regardless of method, Alec Lewis of The Athletic believes there is a strong chance McCarthy has taken his last regular season snap with the Vikings.

“McCarthy’s rough week added further murkiness about his status for 2026. The 23-year-old exited the second preseason game with an ankle injury, then practiced Monday and Tuesday,” Lewis wrote Saturday. “O’Connell gave him the day off Wednesday so that he could rest up enough to start Friday’s final preseason matchup with the Broncos. But McCarthy did not play. Wentz started and appears to be in line to be the team’s backup. McCarthy’s comfort (or lack thereof) with being QB3 could dictate his future in Minnesota.”