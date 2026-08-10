Vikings GM Nolan Teasley Gets Blunt on QB Battle Amid Camp

The Minnesota Vikings held a night practice on Aug. 9 as the team’s QB competition between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray enters another day. With the first preseason game on Aug. 15 against the New York Giants nearing, the battle is hitting a pivotal moment.

Since the start of training camp, it appears to be a true competition, with players splitting first-team reps equally. Nonetheless, these practices leading up to the preseason games will be under an even bigger microscope.

On Aug. 9, Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley spoke about the QB battle and what he’s seen so far from Murray and McCarthy.

“I think the entire room, and we’ve talked about this from the beginning in terms of we were trying to build a really competitive room from the start, and everyone in that room has done a nice job at just controlling what they can control, trying to be the best versions of themselves on a daily basis, and applying what they’ve done in the meeting room to the walkthrough to practice,” Teasley told Vikings Entertainment Network’s Tatum Everett.

“They’ve just done a great job through and through. So, I’m really happy and really proud with where we are right now.”

In the first preseason game against the Giants, either McCarthy or Murray can take that first step to begin taking the lead in the battle. Should either one of them stand out against an opposing defense in live action, that could give them the lead heading into the second preseason game.

Vikings GM Excited About Team Before First Preseason Game

Moreover, Teasley spoke about where he feels the entire Vikings team is at heading into their first preseason game this week against New York.

“I’m really pleased with where we are, and again, excited about the direction that we’re headed,” Teasley added. “And the direction we’re headed is a preseason game on Saturday, less than a week away. As GM, as you’re taking in that game.”

Colin Cowherd Issues Major Kyler Murray Predicition

While Murray or McCarthy haven’t won the Vikings’ starting QB job, FS1’s Colin Cowherd sees the former Arizona Cardinals star edging out McCarthy. Furthermore, Cowherd predicts that Murray will have a breakout season under O’Connell and the supporting cast he’ll have.

“I think Kyler Murray is going to go to Minnesota and he’s going to flourish—more stability, more money, better teammates, ” Cowherd said during a segment on the Aug. 3 edition of “The Herd.”

“I don’t think he’s going to be as good as Sam Darnold in Minnesota, but here’s my prediction for the numbers that Kyler Murray will get in his first year with Minnesota. His career passer rating is 92. I think he’s going to go to 99. Completion percentage increases from 67 to 68. His 2-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio goes to 3-to-1.”

During his time with the Cardinals, Murray posted a passer rating of 92.2 with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions in 87 games, per StatMuse. It will be up to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell to bring out the best football Murray has and limit his deficiencies.