The Kyler Murray-J.J. McCarthy Battle Now Has an Intriguing Expiration Date

Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy are embroiled in a highly anticipated quarterback battle, but that battle may soon be over.

The Minnesota Vikings are in the midst of a short mandatory minicamp that will end this week, and one NFL Insider thinks that the quarterback question could be answered shortly after.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network mentioned that he doesn’t anticipate this competition dragging on much longer.

“Kevin [O’Connell] has really gone through the early stage of the offseason with the focus on giving these guys equal opportunities between J.J. and Kyler,” said Pelissero. “I know there’s a lot of people who believe Kyler ultimately is going to be the quarterback. Kyler is certainly coming in here to take that job and J.J.’s here every day trying not to give it up. So it’ll be a really fascinating competition. What I don’t anticipate is going to take the full preseason. I think they’ll walk off the field at the end of this week with a pretty good idea.”

The Vikings May Have a Starting Quarterback By the End of the Week

The Vikings quarterback competition has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks, but it seems that the team is ready to put the distractions behind them and make a decision. While McCarthy has reportedly looked good, Murray has been impressive as well, and boasts much more NFL experience.

Newly hired general manager Nolan Teasley will have his first big task in his new role, working with O’Connell to identify who will take the reins for Minnesota in 2026.

Whoever wins the job will soon get to take all of the first team reps, something that Murray has lamented during the battle so far.

“I was [in Arizona] for seven years,” Murray said after Tuesday’s practice. “I know I had two different offensive systems, but at the same time, you’re getting all those reps. Now I have these split reps. It’s me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps that you would typically want a guy to get learning an offense. That’s probably the toughest part.”

J.J. McCarthy Very Quickly Shuts Down Trade Request Rumors

Meanwhile, McCarthy is taking things in stride, and looked much more comfortable this week. After some odd comments as trade talks swirled during OTA’s, McCarthy put all those notions to rest.

“I think I made it really clear that I wanted to be here before I got here. And I love this organization, I love the coaching staff. I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be,” said McCarthy on Tuesday.

“You know, I feel like I can thrive in this system, and you know, everything played out exactly how I wanted it. I wouldn’t want anything else to change.”

While Murray resented having to split time with McCarthy, J.J. appears to be comfortable with the setup. One of these quarterbacks could earn the starting nod by this weekend if Pelissero’s hunch comes to fruition.