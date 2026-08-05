Vikings GM Nolan Teasley Sends Strong Message to Kyler Murray

Minnesota Vikings QB Kyler Murray is looking for a fresh start after the Arizona Cardinals cut ties with him this offseason. The former No. 1 pick is in a QB competition with J.J. McCarthy as the two eye the Vikings’ starting job.

During his time with the Cardinals, Murray posted a passer rating of 92.2 with 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions in 87 games, per StatMuse. It will be up to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell to bring out the best football Murray has and limit his deficiencies.

Amid the team’s QB competition, Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley spoke with KFAN’s Paul Allen on Aug. 4 and shared his thoughts about putting Murray in a position to succeed.

“Kyler accomplished some really good things and did some really good things in his time with Arizona,” Teasley told Allen. “I can’t speak to anything beyond that. I wasn’t in that building, but I know here I’m confident, and we’re really confident in our ability to again put players in position to do what they do best as often as possible, and then to also develop them off the field so that they can be the best version of themselves.”

Kevin O’Connell Confident In Decision to Sign Kyler Murray

Meanwhile, O’Connell is high on what Murray can bring to the Vikings. Furthermore, the Minnesota head coach doesn’t want to bring up any issues Murray might have had in Arizona that led the team to cut ties with him.

“It’s got to be about the evaluation of what you see on the tape,” O’Connell said during an Aug. 3 appearance on KFAN. “I’ve known Kyler; that’s the benefit of me. When I got done playing, I got a chance to be around kind of the quarterback space in a few months before I took my first job. And I got a chance to meet Sam Darnold and Kyler Murray actually at the same time in Oregon at the opening that Nike used to put on…

“You’re around them. You’re building relationships. I learned he was competitive just like I learned Sam was competitive. I learned he was naturally talented just like I learned about Sam in those moments. And not to compare the two because I think that’s an easy kind of route to take. But I think what you do is you got to look at the tape and then you got to think about the world you’re going to be bringing him into.”

Kyler Murray Receives Major Vikings Prediction

While Murray hasn’t won the Vikings’ starting QB job, FS1’s Colin Cowherd sees the former Cardinals star edging out McCarthy. Furthermore, Cowherd predicts that Murray will have a breakout season under O’Connell and the supporting cast he’ll have.

“I think Kyler Murray is going to go to Minnesota and he’s going to flourish—more stability, more money, better teammates,“ Cowherd said during a segment on the Aug. 3 edition of “The Herd.” “I don’t think he’s going to be as good as Sam Darnold in Minnesota, but here’s my prediction for the numbers that Kyler Murray will get in his first year with Minnesota. His career passer rating is 92. I think he’s going to go to 99. Completion percentage increases from 67 to 68. His 2-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio goes to 3-to-1.”