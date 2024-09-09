Former Vikings All-Rookie Playmaker Joins Aaron Rodgers on the Jets

The Minnesota Vikings’ final cutdowns to 53 players ahead of the regular season brought few surprises.

However, releasing Kene Nwangwu, a second-team All-Pro kick returner as a rookie just two years ago, could certainly qualify as a surprise.

Two weeks after getting cut, Nwangwu has a new home with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

“Former #Vikings KR/RB Kene Nwangwu is signing with the #Jets practice squad today, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on September 9.

A running back by trade and one of three Vikings fourth-round picks in the 2021 draft (No. 114 overall), Nwangwu has 27 carries for 88 yards in his career, a 3.3 yards-per-carry average. He also has 6 receptions for 30 yards.

However, he ranked fifth in yards per kick return and was one of two members of the top five to score in 2022, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Nwangwu was a member of the NFL All-Rookie Team. Pro Football Focus, the Pro Football Writers of America, and Sporting News all selected him as a First-Team All-Pro kick returner in 2021. Sporting News doubled down, naming Nwangwu a First-Team All-Pro in 2022 as well.

He joins a Jets roster that already features second-year standout returner Xavier Gipson.

The NFL’s new kickoff format means teams want multiple options back deep, and the Jets had former Chicago Bear Tarik Cohen on the roster before he retired in August.

Kene Nwangwu’s Journey to Jets Featured Pitstop With Saints

The Vikings sought to trade Nwangwu before cutting him. They waived him on August 27 after finding no takers and the New Orleans Saints claimed him on August 28. Nwangu’s time with the Saints did not last long, though.

“The Saints waived KR Kene Nwangwu with a failed physical designation. That’s a surprise,” ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reported on X on August 29.

Despite Nwangwu’s failed physical, the Jets quickly showed interest in him.

SKOR North’s Judd Zulgad relayed on X on September 1 that KTSP’s Darren Wolfson had told him Nwangwu would have a workout with the Jets on September 2.

Vikings Chose Former Dolphins KR Myles Gaskin Over Kene Nwangwu

The Vikings chose a direct replacement for Nwangwu, going with former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin. Gaskin was one of two Dolphins seventh-round picks in the 2021 draft, going No. 234 overall.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah preferred Gaskin’s versatility.

“It was more about Myles,” Adofo-Mensah told reporters on August 29. “Kene has been a good player for this organization since he’s been drafted. Great person. We just want – I just want to make it more about Myles. Myles just has a really diverse skillset to help us on special teams and offense.

Kene is a really talented player. A kick returner in this league at a high level for a long period of time. We just thought that for roster value, we thought that Myles was just a better decision.”

Gaskin has rushed for 1,352 yards and 7 touchdowns on 362 carries in his career.

He has also caught 101 passes for 701 yards and 6 scores and has started 17 of his 42 career games played. He has maintained a role on offense and special teams in all but one of his five NFL seasons, including in Week 1 versus the New York Giants.