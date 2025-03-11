Hi, Subscriber

Former $72 Million ‘Legend’ Agrees to Vikings Contract in Free Agency

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings were first to the podium and it paid off. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell may have also factored into the team’s decision to sign former Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

The Commanders released Allen on March 7 amid a four-year, $72 million contract.

He was not subject to the typical restrictions in free agency. That is why the Vikings can announce the transaction after they had him in for a visit on March 10.

“The Vikings bolstered their interior defensive line Tuesday by agreeing to terms with Jonathan Allen, a first-round pick of the Commanders in 2017,” Vikings.com’s Craig Peters wrote on March 11. “Allen was free to sign ahead of the New League Year (March 12 this year) because he was released March 7 by Washington.”

Allen was No. 54 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list entering the 2024 season.

Allen, 30, joins the Vikings after an injury-shortened 2024 campaign. He recorded 3.0 sacks, his fewest since the 2020 season. He followed that up with a 9.0-sack season but has seen that total drop in each season since.

Allen has been durable, appearing in at least 15 games each season from 2018 through 2023.

New Vikings DL Jonathan Allen Battled Back for Playoffs

Jonathan Allen, Minnesota Vikings

GettyFormer Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen #93 reacts against the New York Giants.

Allen began the 2024 season healthy. However, an injury interrupted his campaign in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. The former No. 17 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Allen, returned ahead of the postseason.

Allen joins the Vikings after helping the Commanders reach the NFC Championship game and leaving an indelible mark on the organization.

“In 2024, Allen recorded two sacks through six games before suffering what was believed to be a torn pectoral in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Allen rehabbed vigorously, and returned for Washington’s overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, and started in all three of the Commanders’ playoff games,” CBS Sports Jordan Dajani wrote on March 7.

“Allen’s 42 career sacks rank 10th all time in Washington franchise history. The No. 17 overall pick out of Alabama was elected into the Northern Virginia Football Hall of Fame in 2019, as he attended Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia. The local legend was a leader for the Commanders over his eight seasons while the franchise underwent as many team name changes as postseason appearances. Now, he will be free to choose his next NFL team.”

Jonathan Allen Sends Heartfelt Message to Commanders

Jonathan Allen, Minnesota Vikings

GettyFormer Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen #93 celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals.

Allen sent a heartfelt message after his release. He called it an “honor” to have worn the jersey and noted his desire to win. Allen’s time with the Commanders had its ups and downs, but he said it was all love.

“It’s never easy saying goodbye. This franchise is all I’ve ever known. It’s been a part of my DNA for as long as I can remember, even before I was drafted here. This has always been my home, and I have always embraced everything that comes with representing the Washington Commanders on and off the field. Through both ups and downs, I am forever grateful for the opportunity this team gave me in 2017 as a 22-year-old kid. Believe me, that’s never lost on me,” Allen posted on Instagram on March  7.

“It’s been the truest honor of my life to have the privilege to wear “Washington” across my chest for the last eight seasons. It’s just different, if you know, you know.”

Allen joins a Vikings defensive front that includes fellow lineman Harrison Phillips and EDGE Jonathan Greenard. He also reunites with O’Connell, who was in Washington from 2017 through 2019.

