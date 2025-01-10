Vikings QB Gets Strong Vote of Confidence Before Playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings’ decision to promote Daniel Jones to the 53-man roster cost veteran backup Brett Rypien his spot. Jones joins starter Sam Darnold and current QB2 Nick Mullens as the Vikings prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card.

Rypien was brought back, signing with the practice squad with Jones offering more postseason experience than any other Vikings QB.

However, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell praised Rypien for his work behind the scenes.

“The rules are a little different as far as this time of year versus even last week, had that move happened then. So you’re still crossing your fingers, knowing you’re exposing a good player with … not only knowledge of our system, but somebody who we’re just excited about, That we’ve poured a lot of time and energy into. Brought him here for a reason, and he’s exceeded all the expectations here despite, I know, people haven’t seen them on the grass doing anything during the regular season,” O’Connell told reporters on January 9.

“There’s been so much work, and time, and energy spent from Brett with Grant [Udinski] and Josh [McCown] to continue his progression. That individual approach to that room, for all those guys, is a huge part of why we do what we do in this building. And he’s definitely, from my vision point, has benefited from it and shown that he’s a guy we could rely on here in the future with the type of work he’s put in.”

Play

Rypien, 28, has completed 58.3% of his passes for 950 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions in his career. An undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2019, he began his NFL career with the Denver Broncos.

He has also spent time with the Rams, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and Seattle Seahawks during his career.

Vikings HC’s Comments Put QB on Notice

Rypien is on a one-year, $1.1 million contract and has earned $4.8 million in his career, per Over the Cap.

His relatively cheap pricepoint and O’Connell’s comments could bode well for Rypien’s chances to return to the Vikings in 2025. The Vikings figure to bring back at least two of Darnold, Jones, and rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who missed the entire regular season with a torn meniscus.

They would still need a third quarterback for the active roster or the practice squad.

Rypien is less than one year younger than Mullens. But the Vikings saw the latter as a fill-in starter during the 2023 season.

They added four new quarterbacks since then. He could already be losing his spot as QB2 to Jones.

Vikings Cut Ties With Draft Pick to Sign Brett Rypien

Losing Rypien would have been a bad look for the Vikings beyond the potential schematic insight he could provide another team.

It would also have meant the Vikings cut former fifth-round draft pick Jaren Hall for nothing. The Vikings cut Hall to make room for Rypien in August despite a strong preseason showing from the latter.

The Seahawks signed Hall in September.

Hall also got a brief audition as the Vikings’ starting QB in 2023 in place of Kirk Cousins. Cousins tore his Achilles in Week 8 and missed the rest of the season.