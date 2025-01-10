Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Hints at QB Change as Playoffs Loom

Things just got interesting for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold now that teammate Daniel Jones is on the 53-man roster. A Pro Bowl – and at points, MVP-caliber – season has seen its rough patches that Darnold seemingly overcame early on.

In light of his meltdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 18, Darnold’s position is tenuous.

Jones’ role with the team remains unclear after the Vikings signed him to the active roster. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell would not limit the former New York Giant.

“He definitely has progressed,” O’Connell told reporters on January 9. “He’s gotten a lot of really good work in both running scout team looks, and then just extra work here and there um when we can with Josh [McCown].

“The best way I could put it is we’re doing everything we can to get Sam ready to go. But at the same time – whether it’s you know Nick [Mullens], or Daniel, or Brett [Rypien], now – all those guys are absorbing the game plan like always. And it’s such a fluid thing here for the rest of the way. We’re going to do whatever we think gives us the best chance to win.”

Jones completed 68.5% of his passes for 305 yards and 2 touchdowns with 0 interceptions against the Vikings in the 2022 Wild Card Round. Being QB2 over Mullens would put him one snap away from being in the game were something to happen to Darnold.

“The timing of the potential shift is notable. Darnold struggled through his worst game of the season last Sunday night in Detroit, missing at least three receivers who were open for touchdowns and compiling a 34.5% off-target rate, the second worst of his career, in a 31-9 loss to the Lions,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote on January 9.

“If nothing else, having Jones on the 53-man roster for at least one week ensures that he will be part of the Vikings’ compensatory draft pick formula if he signs elsewhere.”

The Vikings have significant questions at quarterback even with Darnold’s success.

Kevin O’Connell Shows Support for Sam Darnold Ahead of Vikings Playoff Debut

Darnold is a free agent after the season and rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is recovering from a season-ending injury. O’Connell doubled down on his final point when asked if his remarks indicated Jones could be QB2 behind Darnold on Monday versus the Los Angeles Rams.

However, the coach also expresses his support for Darnold. He spoke about how the Vikings moved on from his Week 18 performance, spreading the blame to everyone, including himself.

O’Connell later praised Darnold’s approach to his successes as much as his failures.

“He’s got a level of mental toughness to just be consistent about his routine,” O’Connell said. “Understanding that there’s really nothing Sam’s doing differently from a, ‘Where I am. What I’m doing,’ standpoint throughout the week. But the mental toughness to apply some hard coaching, or apply some personal responsibility for things that maybe didn’t go his way in one game.

“Sam Donald’s a huge reason why we won 14 games. And his teammates know that. We know it. And that’s the mental toughness of it, is also acknowledging the confidence he should have to put together another great week of preparation and go play.”

“It’s not that I didn’t know that would be there,” O’Connell said. “I think the way he’s handled success this year has been impressive. The way he’s handled adversity, and then immediately respond and take us on another four-plus win streak?

“That’s because of the consistency of that position. That’s so important to your whole team. When you pair it with a defense we’re really proud of, and an offense we’re proud of, and a special teams group that’s been very impactful all season long, it puts you in a pretty good position to just move on and try to win a game with a lot of the things that got you here.”

Even with that, the Vikings have a more experienced QB behind Darnold than in Week 18.

Sam Darnold Gets Honest About Daniel Jones

Darnold spoke about his anticipation ahead of his first playoff experience. He also discussed how he can apply what he learned from his Week 18 performance and apply to this game.

“First playoff experience starting, so I’m excited about that,” he told reporters on January 9.

“It’s just a matter of, for us, just being prepared and being able to have a clear mind going into the football game. “And that’s really it. We do everything we can throughout the week to prepare ourselves for the environment, for how loud it’s going to be, and all those different things. So just continue to prepare that way, and we’ll be good.”

Darnold was also asked about Jones’ presence in the Vikings QB room.

“DJ’s been great, man. Just the experience that he has … it’s really good to be able to have that in the room and be able to bounce ideas off of him. And even just different systems that he’s been in and kind of being able to, yeah, just like I said, just bounce ideas off of him. It’s been really fun.

“He’s been just really incredible to be able to have in the room, to be able to watch tape with. And, yeah, he’s just been great.”