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Vikings Make Swift Decision on DB Coach After Spring Arrest

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Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
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Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings made their decision on Gerald Alexander after his arrest.

The Minnesota Vikings wasted no time in executing their disciplinary plan following the news of defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander.

“The Vikings have suspended DBs coach Gerald Alexander for three weeks in response to an arrest for drunken driving this spring,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on X on July 27.

In a statement provided by Seifert, Alexander accepted “full responsibility.”

Vikings Suspend Gerald Alexander After Spring Arrest

“I take full responsibility for the situation I put myself in and apologize for not meeting the mark,” Alexander said, per Seifert, adding, “I know it’s unacceptable. I understand the suspension and am committed to learning from the matter and ensuring I come back a better version of myself.”

The organization, which has had several such instances in recent years, also weighed in with a preliminary statement.

“Following Gerald’s arrest earlier this spring, we remained in communication with the NFL while awaiting the outcome of the legal process,” the team said, Seifert relayed. “With that matter now resolved, the team has suspended Gerald without pay for three weeks. The suspension, effective Friday, July 24, will conclude on Thursday, August 13, at which time Gerald will return to the team. We take these situations seriously and believe this disciplinary action is appropriate.”

This story will be updated shortly…

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

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Vikings Make Swift Decision on DB Coach After Spring Arrest

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