Vikings’ $9.5 Million Starter Named ‘Best Player Who Could Still Be Cut’

Blake Brandel has spent the last four years with the Minnesota Vikings, appearing in 56 games over that span.

The Vikings took him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft following a standout college career at Oregon State, where he started 48 consecutive games and earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019. He started every game for Minnesota in 2024, but after the moves the team made this offseason, some believe his days wearing purple and gold are numbered.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named each NFL team’s “best player who could still be cut,” and for the Vikings, he chose Brandel.

“Guard Blake Brandel was a 17-game starter for Minnesota last season after spending his first year on the practice squad and three as a depth player,” Knox wrote on May 16. “However, his time as a starter may already be over. The Vikings acquired Will Fries in free agency before drafting Donovan Jackson in Round 1. This likely pushes Brandel back into a depth role, and the Vikings could save $1.6 million by releasing him.”

A Look Back at Brandel’s Time in Minnesota

Early on, Brandel spent time on Minnesota’s practice squad and was waived and re-signed multiple times over his first two seasons. He made his NFL debut in 2021, appearing in 13 games as a reserve lineman, also contributing on special teams. His versatility and reliability allowed him to gradually earn more playing time and a spot on the active roster.

In 2022, Brandel stepped up as a starter at left tackle for three games when Christian Darrisaw was sidelined due to injury. He played well, but suffered an injury that placed him on injured reserve in December. The Vikings re-signed him to a three-year, $9.5 million contract extension in March of 2024, so they clearly value him, at least as a depth piece.

As of the end of the 2024 season, Brandel has started 22 games for Minnesota. He played 1,117 total snaps for the Vikings at left guard last year, allowing seven sacks, seven QB hits and 27 hurries, per Pro Football Focus.

His ability to play both guard and tackle positions has made him an asset — he has also taken 273 snaps at left tackle and 164 at right guard — but Knox has a point. After Minnesota’s offseason, there may not be room for him anymore.

Will Fries & Donovan Jackson Likely Starters at RG & LG for Vikings in 2025

So far in 2025, the Vikings have made several huge additions to bolster their offensive line, looking to provide top-tier protection for their young quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. One of their marquee signings was guard Will Fries, who joined the team on a five-year, $88 million deal. Fries, previously with the Indianapolis Colts, is expected to bring stability and strength to the right guard position.

The Vikings also selected Donovan Jackson, a versatile guard from Ohio State, in the first round of the 2025 draft. With Fries set to hold down the right side, the belief is that Jackson will be the team’s new starter at left guard.

Depth is always important though, especially on the O-line. Cutting Brandel is one option, but it’s also possible Minnesota looks to trim its roster in other ways. We’ll see how it plays out.