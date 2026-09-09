Packers’ Jordan Love Reveals Plan to Face Vikings Without Micah Parsons

The Green Bay Packers‘ offense will have to figure out how to combat the Minnesota Vikings’ defense under defensive coordinator Brian Flores in Week 1 on Sept. 13.

Moreover, the Packers’ defense won’t have pass rusher Micah Parsons to keep the Vikings’ offense on edge and wreck their game plan.

As a result, Jordan Love noted a simple approach to take the pressure off the Packers’ defense, which will likely need a group effort to prevent Kyler Murray from getting off on the right foot in his Vikings debut.

“I think always the goal of the offense is to put up as many points as you can,” Love told reporters on Sept. 9. “I think that’s our goal no matter who’s out there on defense, with Micah, without Micah. I want to go out there and be the best offense we can be; I want to put up a touchdown every time we touch the field.

“So it’s just about us going out there, having our process, sticking to our rules, trusting what we see. Whatever they hit us with from a defensive perspective, just being ready and obviously having in-game adjustments.”

Love also noted that despite facing what many expect as one of the best defenses in the league, the Packers shouldn’t divert from their game plan midgame.

“I just want to be able to move the ball consistently down the field and put up points and I think third down is the big one,” Love added. “That’s the test always: Can you convert third downs and stay on the field? So for us, it’s just sticking to our game plan, trying to be as explosive as possible.”

Jordan Love on Facing Vikings Defense Without Josh Jacobs

Furthermore, Parsons won’t be the only player missing, as the Packers won’t have Josh Jacobs. Love also spoke about the team’s running game, as it could put more pressure on him to make plays against the Vikings’ defense.

“I think for me, no matter who’s out there, I want to be the best,” Love added. “I want to go out there and execute my job at a high level on every play and I think for everybody, the receivers, you don’t have to go out there and do anything fancy or try and do anything more. Just go out there and do your job and make plays.”

Matt LaFleur on Minnesota DC Brian Flores

Last season, Minnesota ended the 2025 season on a five-game winning streak, largely thanks to the defense. Recently, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the challenge of facing Flores’ defense.

“You try to get as much information as possible,” LaFleur said on Sept. 2. “You watch some of the preseason stuff. I know they’re not showing everything, obviously. We’ve gone against each other quite a lot of times now, and I would tell you this: I think Flores does as good as anybody at creating problems for offenses.

“It’s a highly aggressive defense, and you kind of, especially Week 1, you’re not really quite sure what’s going to happen, but I’m pretty sure I can bank on it that they’re going to bring a lot of pressure.”