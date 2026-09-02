Packers HC Matt LaFleur Has Strong Words for Vikings DC Brian Flores

The Minnesota Vikings have an NFC North divisional matchup to open up the season as they’ll face the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Moreover, while it’s an opening game, it has major implications for the division race, and it’s ideal to get off to a good start.

While the Vikings’ offense might be a work in progress as Kyler Murray acclimates to head coach Kevin O’Connell’s system, the defense could hit the ground running. Last season, Minnesota ended the 2025 season on a five-game winning streak, largely thanks to the defense.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be looking to carry that momentum from last season into this campaign, which starts against Green Bay. On Sept. 2, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the challenge of facing Flores’ defense.

“You try to get as much information as possible,” LaFleur said. “You watch some of the preseason stuff. I know they’re not showing everything, obviously. We’ve gone against each other quite a lot of times now, and I would tell you this: I think Flores does as good as anybody at creating problems for offenses.

“It’s a highly aggressive defense, and you kind of, especially Week 1, you’re not really quite sure what’s going to happen, but I’m pretty sure I can bank on it that they’re going to bring a lot of pressure.”

Packers HC on Facing Divisional Opponent Early in Week 1

Furthermore, LaFleur was asked whether he’s happy to have a divisional game against the Vikings right out of the gate.

“I don’t put too much thought into it, to be honest with you,” LaFleur added. “It’s just the next game, and that’s what the schedule makers decide. We just show up and try to get prepared and ready to go out and play our best ball.”

Kyler Murray Gets Blunt Advice Ahead of Week 1

It will be interesting to see if the Vikings can get off on the right foot. While Flores and the defense will look to contain the Packers’ offense, it will be up to Murray and Co. to make plays on offense.

With Murray having the keys to the Minnesota offense, ESPN NFL analyst Herm Edwards recently gave the signal-caller clear advice that could help him succeed with the Vikings.

“When you think about their offense, [Jordan] Addison, [Justin] Jefferson, [T.J.] Hockenson, [Aaron] Jones, they have some outstanding skilled players,” Edwards said on the Aug. 15 edition of “SportsCenter.” “They just need a quarterback not to do too much. Just run the offense.

“Kyler Murray [has to realize], you know what? All I got to do is run the offense. I don’t have to run around. Just sit in the pocket, get the ball out of your hand. So, this is going to be kind of fun to watch this competition.”

If Murray can hit the ground running, then it will allow the Vikings to take advantage of the defense’s performance and be a threat to win the division. Minnesota will have two big tests right out of the gate with their game against the Packers in Week 1 and the Chicago Bears in Week 2.