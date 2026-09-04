Packers QB Jordan Love Faces Strong Concern Against Vikings in Week 1

Data analyst Warren Sharp believes that Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love could be in for a long day against the Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 1. The Minnesota defense was a key pillar in the team ending the 2025 NFL season on a five-game winning streak.

Moreover, the Vikings retained defensive coordinator Brian Flores this past offseason. As a result, Flores will be looking to carry the momentum from last season and hit the ground running.

On the Sept. 3 edition of the “Purple Insider Podcasts,” Sharp noted that Flores and the Vikings defense can take advantage of a shaky Packers offensive line to make Love uncomfortable.

“Look, that [Packers offensive] line is very similar to what it was last year, but a slight step backward in my opinion,” Sharp told Matthew Coller. “I don’t think that they’re moving forward; I think they’re at the same level and potentially have the opportunity to take a step backward.

“I think the consistency of the line is the one good element here because they have gone up against Brian Flores’ defense. They know what to expect. It’s not as if you’re taking Brian Flores and going up against a non-divisional opponent in Week 1. So [Packers head coach Matt LaFleur] and the OC and the offensive line coach, they know how to prepare those guys.

“It’s a matter of executing. It’s a matter of getting the play calls right and getting the adjustments right, obviously, and I think it is going to be a big-time challenge for them Week 1, entering this game without Josh Jacobs, having to rely more on that drop-back game to keep Jordan Love upright.”

What Packers Must Do to Combat Minnesota’s Defense

Moreover, Sharp noted how he could see the Packers combating the Vikings’ pressure despite having a shaky offensive line. It will take Love being quick and decisive with his passes; anything short of that could bode well for the Minnesota defense.

“The Green Bay Packers are going to have to do as much sack avoidance as anything else and that means some of those underneath passes, some of the quick-game passes when that pressure is bearing down on Jordan Love,” Sharp added.

“Whether it’s some of the dump-offs to the running backs, which once again, that’s where Josh Jacobs was involved last year. He’s a pass protector on some of the early downs. He’s available as a dump-off weapon.”

As Sharp mentioned, the Packers won’t have Josh Jacobs for this game, as the running back was put on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Facing Vikings DC Brian Flores

Ahead of the Week 1 game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the challenge of facing Flores’ defense.

“You try to get as much information as possible,” LaFleur said. “You watch some of the preseason stuff. I know they’re not showing everything, obviously. We’ve gone against each other quite a lot of times now, and I would tell you this: I think Flores does as good as anybody at creating problems for offenses.

“It’s a highly aggressive defense, and you kind of, especially Week 1, you’re not really quite sure what’s going to happen, but I’m pretty sure I can bank on it that they’re going to bring a lot of pressure.”