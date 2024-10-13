8-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Interested in Reunion With Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings already have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and an eight-time Pro-Bowl defensive back is now interested in a possible reunion with the team.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who is not currently employed, spoke with Zach Gelb of Sirius XM on Friday, October 11. During his appearance on Gelb’s radio show, Peterson confirmed that he is continuing his workout regimen and will be ready to to join a secondary should the opportunity present itself.

https://twitter.com/ZachGelb/status/1844866666393440569

“I’m still training. I’m still working out because my mind is still in it,” Peterson said. “It’s not like I cannot physically play, or I feel like I can’t physically give my best. I feel like I still have enough in my tank to help a team win, but that decision is out of my hands. So, for the most part, I’m doing everything that I need to do just in case the phone do ring.”

Gelb mentioned a handful of teams as candidates to ink Peterson, though he came back around the Vikings as the organization he’d most like to see the cornerback join.

“I would like to be there too, man,” Peterson said. “I love the coaching staff there. Coach Kevin [O’Connell] — had an opportunity to build a solid relationship over the nine months that I was with him, and it’s just a great feel and a great organization to be around. And great guys to be around and show up to work with every day.”

Patrick Peterson Provided Vikings Value Late in NFL Career

The Arizona Cardinals selected Peterson with 5th overall pick in the 2011 draft. He went on to earn eight consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl as well as First-Team All-Pro honors three times.

Peterson ultimately played 10 seasons in Arizona before joining the Vikings in 2021. He signed two one-year contracts with the team for $8 million and $4 million respectively, before leaving for a two-year deal from the Pittsburgh Steelers worth $14 million total.

The cornerback played just one year in Pittsburgh before his release in March, and Peterson has been a free agent since.

Peterson had a borderline Pro Bowl-caliber campaign with the Vikings in 2022. He played all 17 games and tallied 15 pass break ups, 5 INTs and 3 tackles for loss.

Vikings Added Decorated CB Stephon Gilmore Over Offseason

Minnesota already inked a likely future Hall of Fame cornerback this offseason when the team signed former Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore.

That said, the Vikings secondary has been a problem area for years. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores asks a lot of them as well, as he has implemented several blitz packages and unique coverages behind them.

Minnesota remains 25th in the league in passing yards surrendered (1,445). However, the team is second in the NFL in sacks (20), tied for fifth in turnover differential (+4) and second in turnovers created (13), per ESPN. The team is also fourth in points per game surrendered (15.2).

All of that is to say the Vikings, one of just two undefeated teams remaining, don’t necessarily need to spend any money to improve what has been pretty much an elite defense all season — save for the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

However, if Minnesota could use reinforcements anywhere it might be in the secondary. The Vikings currently have $11.2 million in available cap space, which means the 34-year-old Peterson could potentially make sense as an addition if the team can sign him at a reasonable salary.