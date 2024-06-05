Former 1st-Round Pick Switching to New Position at Vikings Minicamp

The Minnesota Vikings have changed a lot of things this offseason.

They will have a new Week 1 starting quarterback, a new starting running back, and two new starting edge defenders. That is a big adjustment for the team. It likely pales in comparison to the change one particular player is attempting.

Former New England Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry signed with the Vikings last season. He is trying to switch from wide receiver to tight end, per Head Coach Kevin O’Connell.

“N’Keal is really fired up about it. He has attacked the process long before even we ever got started in the offseason program,” O’Connell told reporters on June 4. “You’re hoping to see the receiving traits kind of lead the way early on as they get a little bit more comfort in maybe having their hand down, being a part of run schemes, the different kind of run schemes that we’re implementing.

“N’Keal has shown that. His route ability, his ability to be explosive, contested catches, different variations where we’re hoping we’re really developing even at this stage in his career. A position change is always unique. But we’re hoping we’re developing a guy that can grow into a real third-down weapon, red zone weapon with his skill set.”

Harry was a bigger receiver, listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds.

He appeared in nine games last season, though most of it came on special teams. He has 64 receptions for 714 yards and five touchdowns in his career. Harry has also suited up for the division rival Chicago Bears.

N’Keal Harry Could Play Key Role for Vikings

Harry’s ability to grasp the new concepts he is learning could be key for the Vikings with T.J. Hockenson still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL.

“The more and more he [Harry] can do from an all-down standpoint will only help his value as we continue to really put together that tight end group knowing that T.J. is along that recovery process – and doing a great job with it,” O’Connell said. “But they’re going to have a lot of reps. We’re going to have those guys be able to battle it out for those roles, especially early in the season.”

Asked if there was a timeline for Hockenson, O’Connell said that was none.

“All I can tell you is he’s on schedule. He’s had great checkups with his docs. [Director of Player Health and Performance Tyler Williams] and the staff are doing a really good job with him. It is part of the grind process of that rehab at this point where he’s been able to really develop certain aspects of his movement and strength and those things.

“It’s still the day-to-day and just trying to make sure we win today’s day to be a little bit better tomorrow. And we’ll kind of keep you guys updated as we get into training camp.

Vikings Can Take Advantage of Updated Injury Rules With T.J. Hockenson

O’Connell suggested they could make use of the updated injury rules. Teams can now place players on the active/PUP (physically unable to perform) list and remove them at any point during training camp.

Teams can also designate up to eight players for return at any time from the injured reserve or non-football injury lists.

“With the rules the way they are now with the ability to designate guys for return, you can find ways to get guys out practicing with the team and on a timeline that might have been different in years past when you would have used the physically unable to perform list,” O’Connell said. “So we’ll keep you guys updated on how that’ll go.”

Players cannot be placed back on the active/PUP list once removed.

Players placed on the reserve/PUP list once the season begins must miss a minimum of four games.