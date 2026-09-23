Vikings Playmaker Gets Huge News After Standout Week

Minnesota Vikings corner Isaiah Rodgers won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 2. This was announced by the team on Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers had a career game, making several key plays. He dove on a fumble at the goal line that kept the Chicago Bears out of the end zone in the fourth quarter. He then made another major play on special teams, where he blocked a 23-yard field goal attempt by Cairo Santos. This proved to be massive, as the play kept the Vikings’ 6-3 lead intact. The team would end up winning by a 9-3 margin.

Vikings Defender Familar With Accolades

Rodgers is no stranger to accolades, having won one last year as well. He was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3 last season against the Cincinnati Bengals. In that game, he had three total turnovers and two defensive touchdowns. He recorded an 87-yard pick-six, as well as a 66-yard fumble return. He was also able to force a fumble just before halftime of that game.

For as much as he’s done for the Vikings, his career did not start out in Minnesota. He was drafted sixth overall in 2020 by the Indianapolis Colts. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team as a returner. Rodgers was able to return a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown in his rookie season. On top of what he was able to do in his rookie year, he recorded three interceptions in 2021.

Other notable stops include the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. He made three starts at the corner position and added depth there. The playmaker was able to record a pass breakup in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodgers signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Vikings following the Super Bowl.

Rodgers Settling Into Role With Vikings

It is clear that Rodgers is becoming more than just a depth piece in his career. He is becoming a vital part of the special teams unit.

Preparation is something that he takes great pride in, and it’s something he shared with the media following Sunday’s game. He knew exactly the number of steps he needed to take in order to block Santos’s field goal on Sunday. Rodgers watches film quite a bit and is meticulous in how he approaches things. He also studies film on opposing kickers to prepare.

He is extremely good at what he does. With special teams being such an important part of the game, his contributions do not go unnoticed. In fact, he has been a vital piece of the Vikings for several seasons now and has quietly become one of the most impactful players not only for the Vikings but in the entire NFL.

It’s certainly fun to watch his tenacity and his love for the game. He has been able to parlay that not only into playing time but also into individual success. It will be interesting to see if he can keep up this level of play throughout the course of the year. If he can, the Vikings have yet another weapon on defensive and special teams units that are already proving to be quite strong.