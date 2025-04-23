Vikings Predicted to Choose ‘Chaos’ After $30 Million Offseason Activity

The Minnesota Vikings could opt for “chaos” at the top of the 2025 draft. It could prove to be a career-defining class for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He had a strong showing in free agency.

ESPN’s Peter Schrager projected Adofo-Mensah, armed with four selections, to use one on a running back.

Schrader projected Omarion Hampton to the Vikings at No. 24 overall.

“The Vikings have needs elsewhere and wouldn’t list running back as a clear hole on their roster,” Schrager wrote on April 23. “But if Hampton is on the board, he’d be a wonderful addition to a young core that the organization hopes can grow old together.”

“A running back at No. 24 would be the chaos pick for the Vikings, which I would never oppose,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on X in reaction to Schrager’s prediction.

Hampton is widely viewed as the second-best back in the draft class and could help the Vikings.

Vikings Land ‘Battering Ram’ in Surprising Draft Prediction

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Hampton as RB2 and the No. 29 overall prospect in the class. That could make him a reach for the pick-strapped Vikings.

“With his NFL-ready frame, Hampton quickly reads the blocking scheme and collects his feet to accelerate through congestion or press and cut toward slivers of daylight. Once he gets north-south, he will mash the gas pedal into second-level defenders, but sometimes does so at the expense of his balance — and those heavy hits will take their toll over time,” Brugler wrote on April 9.

“Hampton has only average creativity and is a tad tight in his hips and ankles, but he is a bruising runner with an effective blend of patience, power and speed. Given his reliability on passing downs, he is a complete player and should start as an NFL rookie.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein offered a similar assessment of Hampton.

“High-volume battering ram with a three-ingredient recipe of size, strength and aggression. Hampton is a linear runner lacking creativity and wiggle, but once the gas is engaged, he runs like a downhill truck whose brake lines have been cut. He has the base, balance and power to batter tacklers and reignite runs after contact,” Zierlein wrote.

“Fails to recognize alternative run lanes that offer easier paths and more yardage. He needs to work on his pass protection but can create positive plays on swing passes and screens. Hampton is a tone-setting future starter who can handle a heavy workload, but he absorbs rare levels of heavy contact that could create durability or longevity issues if he doesn’t learn to pick and choose his battles.”

Hampton coming off the board before their selection is only one potential hurdle to this Vikings draft projection coming to fruition, though.

Vikings 3-Deep at RB After Trade

Hampton would be a luxury pick for the Vikings. They re-signed Pro Bowl back Aaron Jones in free agency to a two-year, $20 million contract. Jones is coming off a career year on the ground, with 255 carries for 1,138 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Moreover, the Vikings traded a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Jordan Mason. They also signed him to a two-year, $10.5 million extension.

That is already $30 million (plus draft capital) invested in their projected 1-2 punch.

The Vikings also still have 2022 fifth-round pick Ty Chandler on the roster.

That is tremendous depth for a team that could lean heavily on the ground game with an inexperienced quarterback in 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy potentially under center this coming regular season.