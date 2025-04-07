Vikings Get Good News About Former Draft Target After Failed Attempt

The Minnesota Vikings’ offseason moves have drawn strong reactions, and it appears they have executed their plan as desired. That is not always the case with free agency. However, the Vikings have another chance to land former target, Jack Jones

Jones, a fourth-round pick (No. 121 overall) of the New England Patriots in 2022, spent the 2024 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He is back on the market following the Raiders’ failed attempts to trade him.

“The #Raiders are releasing CB Jack Jones, sources say, after Las Vegas attempted to trade him,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in a post on X on April 6. “An intriguing option for a CB-needy team.”

Jones, 27, set career highs with 69 total tackles, 16 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions with the Raiders in 2024.

A ballhawk, Jones has 7 career INTs, four of which he has returned for touchdowns.

Raiders Beat Vikings to Punch for Jack Jones in 2023

The Vikings first showed interest in Jones in 2023, but they have had eyes for the 5-foot-11 CB since 2022.

“The Vikings put in a claim for Jones back in 2023 when he was released by the Pats,” “Climb The Pocket” host Myles Gorham posted on X on April 6 in reaction to the news. “Will be interested to see if they go after him now that he’s a FA”

Gorham was not alone in linking Jones to the Vikings now that he is a free agent.

“The #Raiders were rewarded him since they were higher,” the VikingzFanPage posted on X on April 6. “Minnesota’s interest in Jones dates back to his draft year. Keep an eye on this one.”

Jones was heading into the final year of his four-year, $4.4 million contract with $3.1 million in career earnings. Per Over The Cap, the Vikings have $17.1 million left to spend even after splurging on their trenches in free agency.

Vikings ‘Full’ at CB

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke highly about the Vikings’ current group of corners, which boasts plenty of bodies but is light on proven starting-caliber options. One in particular – Isaiah Rodgers – has the coaching staff’s confidence.

“I think he’s got the ability to make plays on the football, he’s got some ability to do something with it when he does catch it, and whether he ends up being a part of the return game or not is really going to just come down to how the rest of our roster shapes out. Because I see Isaiah being an every-down, impact guy,” O’Connell told reporters on April 1.

“Our roster is pretty full at that position right now, so it’s going to be competitive throughout the spring, especially if were able to do anything in the draft.”

The Vikings endured a slew of injuries at CB before the 2024 season.

They ended the year with Shaquill Griffin and Stephon Gilmore – who signed in March and August 2024, respectively – as two of their top three corners. Both players are free agents leading the Vikings to reset around Byron Murphy at the position.

Even if they are “full” heading into the offseason program, Jones could still be on their short list of options should one of their current corners suffer an injury or underperforms.