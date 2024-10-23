Ex-NFL QB Delivers Harsh Truth on Vikings, Stafford Trade Talks

The Matthew Stafford-to-the-Minnesota Vikings trade rumors have circled approaching Minnesota’s primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

While the validity of the rumors is up for debate, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel argued that Stafford joining the Vikings would make them the Super Bowl favorite — no contest.

“(By the way): I don’t believe this for one second….but Vikes would win it all with Stafford,” Daniel wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was offensive coordinator for the Rams for the 2021 season, helping Stafford throw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl victory.

Their past connection makes Stafford a reasonable fit for the Vikings, who after winning five consecutive games to start the season suddenly have their contention window open.

Sam Darnold has played well in a game manager role, averaging 228 yards passing per game and throwing 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. However, he’s thrown just one touchdown in his past 10 quarters.

Coming off a loss to a high-powered Detroit Lions team that overwhelmed the Vikings defense, there could be calls for more offensive firepower that leaves Stafford a buzzworthy name approaching the league’s November 5 trade deadline.

Vikings Trade Interests Will Shift in Coming Weeks

As the complexion of the NFC Conference is taking shape, the Vikings look like serious contenders despite suffering their first loss in Week 7.

Injuries struck the defending conference champion San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles have seemingly taken a step back from their 2022 run to the Super Bowl.

Minnesota has a strong case to make a serious run this season despite it being considered a bridge year with Darnold. The Vikings will have to take a serious look at their chances in the coming weeks ahead of the trade deadline to assess what kind of move makes sense for their short- and long-term goals.

After a report on X went viral this week, Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling looked into any whisperings of Stafford trade talks and rebuked the rumors.

“Checking in on the Matthew Stafford-to-the-Vikings rumors I’ve been getting lots of questions about,” Goessling wrote on X. “Source said there’s zero truth to the idea the Vikings are trying to trade for him.”

Currently 2-4, the Rams are declining and may be ready to sell off spare parts with a loss to Minnesota on Thursday. Stafford could also make a case to be traded to a potential contender with questions lingering about his future in Los Angeles.

While the results of Thursday’s primetime game may have some swing in the Vikings’ decisions at the trade deadline, Darnold’s play will be the biggest factor in any potential moves made on November 5.

Vikings Favorites Over Rams on Week 8 Thursday Night Football

Entering Thursday’s game, the Vikings are 3-point favorites over the Rams on the road.

Los Angeles has struggled this season, in part due to injuries to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Nakua returned from practice this week after suffering a knee injury in Week 1, while Kupp practiced in full on Tuesday after missing four games for the Rams. Kupp is likely to return to action in time, while Nakua seems like a long shot on a short week.

Stafford has struggled without his top two wide receivers, throwing for 232 yards per game, 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

The Vikings could see T.J. Hockenson make his first start since he tore his ACL last December. Minnesota is much healthier, expected to only miss linebacker Blake Cashman, who has not practiced this week after missing last week’s game with a turf toe injury.