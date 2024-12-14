Brett Favre Sends Strong Message to Randy Moss Amid Cancer Diagnosis

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss during his induction into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2017.

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss has confirmed he is battling cancer, which has inspired strong reaction throughout the NFL world.

Moss made the news public on social media on Friday, December 13, via an appearance on Instagram Live. Seth Kaplan of Fox 9 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, summed up Moss’s video message in several posts.

“Randy Moss on Instagram Live says he is a cancer survivor. He just got home, was in the hospital for 6 days,” Kaplan posted. “Moss says it’ll be a tough road with chemo and radiation, but ‘Your boy is back!’ Thanking everyone for the prayers.”

Messages began flowing in from across the sport, including from the league’s official X account, ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Moss’s former Vikings teammate Cris Carter and countless fans. The news also shed light on a message issued by former Green Bay Packers and former Vikings quarterback Brett Favre a few days earlier.

“Prayers to Randy Moss and his family 🙏,” Favre wrote in a social media post. “Randy is, and will always be, one of the all time greats to ever run a route. Definitely on the NFL WR Mt. Rushmore.”

Brett Favre Recently Revealed Frightening Medical Diagnosis of His Own

The news of Moss’s cancer came just a little more than two months after Favre revealed that he is suffering from Parkinson’s Disease during a congressional hearing in late September.

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” Favre said. “And I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me, because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. This is also a cause dear to my heart.”

The hearing surrounded legal issues involving Favre and welfare funds in Mississippi meant for some of the poorest families in the country.

“The revelation about his health overshadowed Favre’s testimony about TANF, the welfare funds at the heart of the sprawling Mississippi case in which he has been embroiled since 2022,” per an ESPN report. “Favre is one of dozens of defendants in a lawsuit seeking to recoup the misappropriated funds. He has denied wrongdoing and [authorities have not charged him criminally to this point].”

Randy Moss Will Return to ESPN as Soon as Health Allows

Moss underwent a six-hour procedure after doctors identified cancer in the bile duct between his pancreas and liver, which included the placement of a stent to ease his liver troubles.

The Hall of Fame wideout had kept his health issues relatively private until his eyes yellowed, which fans noticed on a broadcast of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown.” That symptom, called jaundice, is consistent with liver problems and led to widespread discussion on social media around what Moss’s health issues might be.

Moss came out on Friday to regain control of the narrative and let fans know that he intends to return to his role as an NFL analyst for ESPN as soon as his health allows.