Randy Moss Breaks Silence on Health, Drops 3-Word Message on Deadly Diagnosis

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Randy Moss kept his health issues quiet for several weeks but shared the full scope of the battle he’s facing via social media on Friday, December 13.

Moss, 47, took to Instagram Live to confirm that he has been diagnosed with cancer and has undergone surgery to address the issue.

Seth Kaplan of Fox 9 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, reported the news via several X posts on late Friday afternoon.

“Randy Moss on Instagram Live says he is a cancer survivor. He just got home, was in the hospital for 6 days,” Kaplan wrote. “Moss says it’ll be a tough road with chemo and radiation, but ‘Your boy is back!’ Thanking everyone for the prayers.”

Kaplan added that doctors located cancer Moss’s his bile duct, which is located between the liver and pancreas. Moss underwent a six-hour surgery to address the issue, and doctors inserted a stent to aid with his liver problems.

Liver issues can cause jaundice, which Moss experienced via the yellowing of his eyes. Fans of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” noticed the discoloration and began discussing it publicly, which led Moss to announce via Instagram on December 1 that he was dealing with an “internal” health issue. He subsequently asked for prayers, but did not disclose the specific nature of his ailment until Friday.

Moss also took to X Friday with a three-word message to his followers.

“LET’S MOSS CANCER,” he wrote.

Moss played for the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders (then Oakland), New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers over his 14-year NFL career, which ended with his induction into the Hall of Fame.

He logged 982 receptions, 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns on his way to six Pro-Bowl selections and First-Team All-Pro honors on four occasions.