ESPN Drops Major Randy Moss Update Ahead of Super Bowl

Randy Moss
NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.

Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss and ESPN, his current employer, issued major news one day before Super Bowl 2025.

Adam Schefter broke that news via X on Saturday, February 8.

“A huge welcome back: Hall-of-Fame WR Randy Moss is returning to ESPN’s NFL Countdown, Sunday, 10 [a.m. ET], live from New Orleans,” Schefter wrote.

Doctors diagnosed Moss with cancer in late 2024, which the on-air personality revealed publicly approximately two months ago in mid-December. Health professionals located the cancer in Moss’s bile duct, which is located near his liver and pancreas — both major internal organs.

Moss underwent a surgery on Thanksgiving Day, in which surgeons placed a stent in his liver. Then, in early December, Moss went under the knife for six hours as part of a cancer-removal operation.

The former Vikings wideout entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Moss amassed 982 receptions, 15,292 receiving yards and 156 TD receptions over the course of his 14-year NFL career. He earned six Pro Bowl selections and four First-Team All-Pro selections over that span.

Moss will turn 48 years old next week.

The author will update this post. 

