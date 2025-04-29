Vikings Make Intriguing Move With Hall of Famer’s Son After NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings are not exactly short at the receiver position, boasting the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor as starters at the position.

However, the team will be bringing in a very interesting name for rookie minicamp in May. One whose roots lie deep in the state of Minnesota, per Jordan Schultz.

Maine WR Montigo Moss, the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss, has accepted an invite to the #Vikings’ rookie minicamp. Moss had a terrific senior season, recording 61 catches for 722 yards and 7 TDs on his way to earning All-CAA honors. pic.twitter.com/w6DwmaoZ7w — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 29, 2025

Randy Moss’ Son, Montigo, To Add Vikings Rookie Minicamp

Montigo is the youngest son of 4 x All-Pro and Hall of Famer, Randy Moss. Moss spent seven years in Minneapolis after being drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, before being traded to the Oakland – now Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a first round pick and more back in 2005.

Montigo Moss has spent the past five seasons for the University of Maine Black Bears, where his reps and production have gradually increased each year.

The son of the 6 x Pro Bowler broke into the starting lineup in 2022, where he caught 34 passes 373 yards and 6 touchdowns. And this past season in 2024, Moss caught 61 passes for 722 yards and 7 touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

Montigo Not The First Moss To Try His Hand At The NFL

Many will remember the ill-fated entrance to the league of Randy Moss’ older son, tight end Thaddeus, who like Montigo was also an undrafted free agent – although he came out of a far bigger program in LSU, catching 47 passes for 570 yards and 4 touchdowns in his final year.

Unfortunately, Thaddeus Moss never managed to get things going in the National Football League after suffering injuries during his time with both the Washington Commanders and subsequently the Cincinnati Bengals, finding himself out of the league by September 2022.

He then landed in the then spring football league, the USFL, where he played for the Birmingham Stallions, before trying his hand in the Canadian Football League in 2024 – retiring from pro football soon after.

What Do Moss’ Prospects Look Like In The Pros?

Rookie minicamp is hardly the ‘you’ve made it’ stage of the NFL, but it is the first step into moving towards playing in the league.

Beyond purely nepotistic or sentimental thoughts, Montigo Moss will be considered a wild card for the organization’s brass based on who he is and where he’s from. And whilst familial genetic athletic abilities may come to mind first, its perhaps the mental portion of the game that will have the coaching staff more intrigued.

Randy Moss was called the smartest receiver that head coaching GOAT, Bill Belichick, ever coached, and for players who do not get drafted, often having next level abilities to read the game can help them become starters in the league – even if they don’t always physically matchup with first and second round picks.

The Vikings will be hoping that Randy has managed to pass off some of his football wisdom to his younger son when minicamp starts later this month.