Vikings Receive Candid Lamar Jackson Take Amid QB Concerns

The Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterback situation is becoming a bigger concern as the team approaches the second half of the 2026 NFL season. Despite Minnesota’s strong start, the offense has struggled to find consistency with Kyler Murray under center.

With Murray now sidelined by a hamstring strain, Carson Wentz is set to take over as Minnesota’s starter for its Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The injury adds another layer of uncertainty to a position that could look much different next season.

Both quarterbacks signed one-year contracts, leaving general manager Nolan Teasley with flexibility to explore other options rather than commit to either veteran beyond 2026. One route that Teasley can take to find his franchise QB is via a trade.

A possible name that could be on the market is the Baltimore Ravens‘ Lamar Jackson, who has one year left on his contract after this season. If he and the Ravens can’t find common ground on an extension, could that open the door for a potential trade in the offseason?

Former ESPN contributor and columnist Bomani Jones stated that Jackson would take the Vikings to another level.

“Lamar Jackson on the Vikings immediately makes them, I think, the best team in the NFL,” Jones said in a Nov. 9 video from “The Daily Flock with Jason La Canfora.”

Meanwhile, host Jason La Canfora chimed in with why the Vikings would arguably be the best team in the league if they were to acquire Jackson.

“That’s a great call on that fast track in a dome and then when you have to play outdoors, he’s used to that,” La Canfora added. “It’s not like going to Chicago is going to be a shock to his system.”

Cris Carter Believes Minnesota Is Ideal Fit for Lamar Jackson

Jones isn’t the only one who believes that if Jackson were to leave Baltimore, then Minnesota would make sense for him. Recently, former Vikings wideout Cris Carter was pitching Jackson as the solution at QB for Minnesota.

“Because if I find out a two-time MVP is possibly available, I’m going to call my people at the Minnesota Vikings,” Carter said in a Nov. 5 video from “Inside Football.”

“They’ve got a new general manager and a new front office because there are going to be other people calling. This is a two-time MVP, guys. These players don’t hit the market. They’re not available very often.”

Adam Thielen Urging Vikings to Make Trade Deadline Move

A move for someone like Jackson would happen in the offseason. Still, when it comes to the 2026 season, former Vikings wideout Adam Thielen believes Minnesota has to make a trade before the deadline, more specifically, making a move for a QB.

“They have to [make a trade before the deadline],” Thielen said during a Nov. 9 appearance on KFAN. “We’re all in. We have the number one defense in the NFL. Let’s go. You don’t have that. You don’t have that. They’re going for someone. They have to. It’s got to be a quarterback. It’s got to be. Nothing else.

“There’s no other position they can go out and get that instantly makes them Super Bowl contenders. So that’s my thoughts. I don’t know who that’s going to be, and I don’t know how they do it, but let’s go.”