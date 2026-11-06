Cris Carter Floats Intriguing Offseason QB Trade Option for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings‘ QB situation is once again in the national media spotlight as Kyler Murray hasn’t been able to steer the offense on an upward trajectory as the 2026 NFL season is at its midway point.

Moreover, Murray is dealing with a week-to-week hamstring injury, which will now have Carson Wentz playing in the Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills. Nonetheless, Minnesota isn’t tied to these two QBs past this season, as they are on one-year contracts.

As a result, general manager Nolan Teasley could go in any direction to find his long-term starting QB. One route he could take is trading for a QB, and there might be one who is a two-time MVP available, as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have yet to agree on a contract extension.

If the two sides can’t agree on an extension, the Ravens might have to consider trading Jackson, as he’s a free agent after the 2027 season, and Baltimore might want to secure draft assets for him. Regarding the Vikings, Cris Carter is pitching Jackson as the solution at QB for Minnesota.

“Because if I find out a two-time MVP is possibly available, I’m going to call my people at the Minnesota Vikings,” Carter said in a Nov. 5 video from “Inside Football.”

“They’ve got a new general manager and a new front office because there are going to be other people calling. This is a two-time MVP, guys. These players don’t hit the market. They’re not available very often.”

Vikings Legend Believes Lamar Jackson’s Game Will Age Well

Jackson will be 30 next year and has dealt with multiple injuries over the last two years. Despite the age and injury history, Carter is confident that the Ravens star’s game will age well as he doesn’t need to rely on his legs to be successful.

“I do believe that Lamar, much like Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham, played some of his best football later in his career, and Lamar, I believe, is a better passer and has more accolades as a pocket passer than those other two guys,” Carter added. “So I do believe he will transition. I hope that answered several of those questions.”

Insider Gives Outlook on Justin Herbert Trade Speculation

Jackson isn’t the only name appearing in trade speculation regarding the Vikings and a potential long-term solution at QB. NFL insider Tom Pelissero weighed in on whether Minnesota could be in on Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

“I don’t foresee that being the type of move you’re making in season,” Pelissero said during a Nov. 5 appearance on KFAN. “There are a lot of complicating factors. I would certainly not rule it out somewhere in the full timeline of NFL history, with the Vikings exploring something like that.

“But in the middle of the season, there’s the type of capital it would take for the Chargers to even consider it, Herbert having a no-trade clause and whether he would waive it. Again, never say never. I think it’s a tough deal to do right now, especially because he’s not playing well.”

Herbert has had 282 passing snaps this season so far for the Chargers, leading to a PFF passing grade of 42.6. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,398 yards and five touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He recorded nine big-time throws and 17 turnover-worthy plays.