Vikings Reveal 2026 Captains With One Big Change

The Minnesota Vikings announced their team captains on Thursday afternoon. Quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, running back Aaron Jones Sr., and offensive tackle Brian O’Neill were named the captains for the offense.

On the defensive side, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, safety Joshua Metellus, and linebacker Brian Cashman were named the honorees. Long snapper Andrew DePaola was named the captain for special teams.

Vikings Offense Well-Represented

Murray was announced as the team’s starting quarterback in August. The signal-caller comes to the Vikings as a free agent from Arizona. Now, he will look to provide some veteran stability to a position that has not had much since the departure of Kirk Cousins.

In the meantime, Jones is coming off a season that saw him rush for 548 yards and two touchdowns.

Jefferson is coming off another season that saw him record over 1,000 yards, as he looks to provide that consistency once again. In the meantime, O’Neill comes back to the Vikings as a trusted veteran on the line. He recently signed a contract over the summer with the team.

Vikings Defense Has Leadership On That Side Of Ball

Van Ginkel joined the Vikings in 2024 and immediately made an impact. He had 11.5 sacks and two interceptions in his first year. He fully established himself as a major playmaker for the team, and did so again in 2025. The playmaker recorded 28 combined tackles, seven sacks, and an interception last year.

Metellus had tremendous success in his second season in Minnesota. He recorded 28 tackles and seven sacks in addition to an interception in 12 games last season. He was a key part of the Vikings’ defensive unit and will look to provide stability once again.

Cashman is coming off a 2025 season that saw him record hundred 44 combined tackles and two sacks. The playmaker also tallied a forced fumble. He was undoubtedly one of the main defensive leaders and helped set the tone at linebacker. This is nothing new for Cashman, who has been a stout part of the Vikings linebacker room over the past two seasons.

A Unique List Of Captains

If there was one notable omission from the captains list, it was quarterback J. J. McCarthy. The latter was a captain last season. This is no surprise, given that Murray has been named the starting quarterback. Even still, it is certainly indicative of how quickly things have changed for the Vikings. McCarthy will have to find his way back into the thick of things in the quarterback room, at least for now.

This list of captains has a little bit of everything. It has have trusted veterans like Jefferson, Cashman and O’Neill, and Jones. It has newcomers like Kyler Murray, who is a veteran in his own right. There is a strong selection of captains on this roster, and each of them will be able to display their leadership skills in full.

It’s exciting that this group will be able to face the Green Bay Packers in the season-opener. A win here could set the stage for the rest of the season and provide a jumpstart to their captaincy.