Vikings Urged to Sign $65 Million Super Bowl Vet After Jefferson Extension

The Minnesota Vikings created over $11 million in cap space by extending Justin Jefferson this week, leaving more funds to improve the team’s chances at the playoffs for the 2024 season.

One acquisition, suggested by The Viking Age’s Ryan Heckman, is for the Vikings to sign former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

On a two-year, $15.3 million deal with the Houston Texans, Woods is a roster-cut/trade candidate. The Texans landing Stefon Diggs to lead a loaded wide receivers room that features Tank Dell and Nico Collins may phase out Woods, who the Texans could part ways with and save a minimum of $5 million in cap space for the 2024 season.

“The Texans will likely part ways with veteran Robert Woods, who, at this point in his career, is the perfect candidate for this type of job behind Jefferson and Jordan Addison,” Heckman wrote in a June 5 article. “Whether the Texans find a trade partner or he ends up being released, the Vikings should be in on him.”

Woods played under Kevin O’Connell for two years in Los Angeles, including their 2021 Super Bowl championship season, before O’Connell left for the Vikings head coach position. Woods’ five years playing for Sean McVay would make him an ideal fit in O’Connell’s offense.

At 32 years old, Woods is in the twilight of his career. His production has declined, coming off 40 receptions for 426 yards receiving and a touchdown last year.

However, that doesn’t mean he can’t thrive as the third wide receiver in the Vikings offense, especially considering his diverse skillset and the Vikings’ plans for the 2024 season.

Robert Woods an Ideal Fit for Vikings’ Plans for 2024 Offense

While Woods’ ability as a receiver has declined, he doesn’t need to be his prime self to help the Vikings offense realize a needed transformation.

For two offseasons, the Vikings have maintained a need to improve the running game, but their best efforts have largely fallen short, partially due to personnel.

Aaron Jones is the biggest boon to their attempts at shoring up the run game in 2024, but Woods could be key in helping the running game.

On third down, O’Connell tends to deploy 11 personnel (three wide receiver sets) which makes the pass appear more likely. However, with capable run-blocking receivers, the Vikings can be more effective with a changeup by running.

When Woods signed his four-year, $65 million extension with the Rams in 2020, Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger noted Woods’ ability to transform the run game in 11 personnel.

From Spielberger:

But perhaps what Sean McVay loves most about Woods, and what enabled the Rams to be so effective running the ball out of 11 personnel, is his prowess as a run blocker: Woods ranked 10th in 2018 and 13th in 2019 in run-blocking grade among all wide receivers with at least 50 run-blocking snaps.

Brandin Cooks ranked 94th and 105th, respectively.

Cooper Kupp ranked 84th and 110th, respectively.

Woods finished the 2021 season as PFF’s best run-blocking wide receiver. He isn’t going to transform the running game singlehandedly, but he offers another marginal gain for a team effort in the running game and could handle the dirty work better than Addison, who is undersized at wide receiver.

Vikings Should Keep Woods in Their Sights

Admittingly, touting a receiver’s run-blocking ability isn’t the greatest given the more important demands of the position.

However, Woods could use a change of scenery with a coach who is familiar with his strengths at this stage of his career.

Under O’Connell, the Vikings have moved wide receivers everywhere across the field, requiring versatility from any receiver who wants to see the field.

Woods was the prototype for that type of role with the Rams, where he racked up 367 receptions for 4,626 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns in five seasons.

That type of production has come and gone for Woods, however, he can still serve as a reliable fourth option in the passing game considering T.J. Hockenson is the effective No. 2 target in the offense.

While taking on Woods’ contract in a trade with the Texans would not be a shrewd use of the Vikings’ available cap space, signing him off waivers to a veteran minimum contract if the Texans release him would offer significant upside.